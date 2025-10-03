Lady Converts School Bus to Her House, Transforms Its Interior, Adds Solar Panels, Shares Photos
- A lady has impressed many with how she converted a school bus into a beautiful and comfortable house
- She took netizens through the process of converting the bus into a house, noting that she searched Facebook Marketplace for months before finding the bus
- Next, she ripped everything out of the bus to get a blank canvas, drew up a floor plan and furnished it to her taste
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
A lady who lives in a school bus she converted into a house has shown netizens how she pulled it off.
While admitting that turning the bus into a house was the hardest thing she has done, she said it was worth it, as she can comfortably live rent-free wherever she wants.
"This was by far the hardest thing i’ve done but so worth it because now i get to live comfortably rent free wherever i want," she wrote.
How lady converted bus into house
Getting the school bus for the conversion was not easy, as the lady, known as @dani.danielion, had to search Facebook Marketplace for months before finally finding the right vehicle.
After acquiring the bus, she ripped everything out to get a blank canvas, drew a floor plan, and got to work.
With the aid of the floor plan, she created a kitchen, bathroom, bed, couch, and countertop in the bus.
She furnished it to her taste and installed solar panels. She used spray foam insulation to keep herself cosy and warm during winter and summer.
In a TikTok post, she shared pictures of the bus before it was converted into a house, while the conversion was on and the finished work. People were impressed by her work.
People react to lady's schoolbus-turned-house
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's school bus house below:
ChasingChubbyRainbows said:
"I couldn’t get past the first image without crying 😭 We just want a place to live."
emmm🍭 said:
"All the money you spent renovating a dam'n bus you could’ve used for an apartment or house."
user6385241475889 said:
"So how do you get water into it to shower and flush toilet, wash dishes / clothes etc? Genuine question."
Ejay (they/them) LaStrange said:
"How much did everything cost? And how did you make the money? 😭 Asking as a disabled homeless person."
Vee♡＾▽＾♡ said:
"Imagine someone asking where you live and you give them the address and when they get there, they can't find anything cause you drove to get a snack."
Cole luvs frogs 🐸 said:
"My husband and I did the same with a 5th wheel (complete tear out, even made the counters/island from scratch), we've been living in here 3 years. Best decision we've ever made. I hope you have the best adventures, your work is BEAUTIFUL."
Nigerian lady schooling abroad shows off various gifts UK church gave her as first-timer, many react
A said:
"Okay miss architect, engineer, electrician, plumber, and interior decorator you did that!!!"
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a family had bought a long school bus and converted it into a flat.
Lady turns bus into her house
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a creative lady had converted a bus into her house.
The young lady took her TikTok audience on a tour of the 'bus house' and showed what the inside looks like.
The bus is equipped with numerous facilities to provide maximum comfort and make the occupants feel at home. For instance, the bus features two beds, a deep freezer, and a cooking stove that serves as both a kitchen and storage space.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng