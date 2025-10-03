A lady has impressed many with how she converted a school bus into a beautiful and comfortable house

She took netizens through the process of converting the bus into a house, noting that she searched Facebook Marketplace for months before finding the bus

Next, she ripped everything out of the bus to get a blank canvas, drew up a floor plan and furnished it to her taste

A lady who lives in a school bus she converted into a house has shown netizens how she pulled it off.

While admitting that turning the bus into a house was the hardest thing she has done, she said it was worth it, as she can comfortably live rent-free wherever she wants.

How lady converted bus into house

Getting the school bus for the conversion was not easy, as the lady, known as @dani.danielion, had to search Facebook Marketplace for months before finally finding the right vehicle.

After acquiring the bus, she ripped everything out to get a blank canvas, drew a floor plan, and got to work.

With the aid of the floor plan, she created a kitchen, bathroom, bed, couch, and countertop in the bus.

She furnished it to her taste and installed solar panels. She used spray foam insulation to keep herself cosy and warm during winter and summer.

In a TikTok post, she shared pictures of the bus before it was converted into a house, while the conversion was on and the finished work. People were impressed by her work.

People react to lady's schoolbus-turned-house

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's school bus house below:

ChasingChubbyRainbows said:

"I couldn’t get past the first image without crying 😭 We just want a place to live."

emmm🍭 said:

"All the money you spent renovating a dam'n bus you could’ve used for an apartment or house."

user6385241475889 said:

"So how do you get water into it to shower and flush toilet, wash dishes / clothes etc? Genuine question."

Ejay (they/them) LaStrange said:

"How much did everything cost? And how did you make the money? 😭 Asking as a disabled homeless person."

Vee♡＾▽＾♡ said:

"Imagine someone asking where you live and you give them the address and when they get there, they can't find anything cause you drove to get a snack."

Cole luvs frogs 🐸 said:

"My husband and I did the same with a 5th wheel (complete tear out, even made the counters/island from scratch), we've been living in here 3 years. Best decision we've ever made. I hope you have the best adventures, your work is BEAUTIFUL."

A said:

"Okay miss architect, engineer, electrician, plumber, and interior decorator you did that!!!"

