A Nigerian lady made some renovations to her rented apartment after she noticed how uneven the walls were

Among the things she got were a bag of cement and POP paint as she employed a labourer to screed the walls

Many TikTokers who watched her video wondered why she invested so much into another person's house

A Nigerian lady who got an apartment after having house-hunted for some time shared the state of the place.

She noticed that most of the walls had holes that insects could hide in, and the house was not very presentable.

Screeding wall materials

To make the house befitting for her, she (@zika_ing) got some building materials like a bag of cement, a bucket of POP paint, and a 2kg top bond.

The lady said her friend suggested screeding the walls to make the house better. There were molds in some parts of the house.

She had to get more materials, like one more bucket of POP paint and a half bag of cement. She stated that the walls look more even after screeding was done.

Making smooth walls

The lady added that she did not regret carrying out the fixes, as the screeding left her walls smooth, making the application of paint easier.

While the labourer she employed worked, the lady supervised him. She was happy the man did his job well on the day he was unsupervised.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Talking stage said:

"Financial mistakes babe."

yvee.oc wondered:

"You did all these on a rented apartment?"

fays_lipgloss said:

"Guyyy you don help them fix their house, they will give you quick notice soon."

Charlie Tango Echo asked:

"Did you see the mold???"

She replied:

"Ohh wow! I have painted it now and it isn’t evident. Would it still affect me?"

onosdabombshell said:

"You should have put mould treatments before screeding this. The windows looked like they got that."

CHIKE said:

"Would you rather stay in a disgusting and irritating house all in the name of you don’t want to leave it for the landlord when you pack out?? Pls do your house properly whether is yours or not… you are a human being."

ifedi anyadubalu said:

"Hope you have an agreement with your agent before they ask you to move out a year after.renovations."

shes_motunrola said:

"Hope you have an agreement with your agent before they ask you to move out a year after."

Speak to Anita said:

"Please it’s these whole thing from your next year’s rent or it’s all free for the landlord?"

Lady sent packing after renovation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared why her landlord sent her packing after she paid her rent and renovated the apartment.

She stated that she repainted the house and renovated it to her taste, adding wallpaper to the walls. In a video by @princessbaby377 on TikTok, the lady said that her landlord told her that he didn't want a lady in his compound.

