A Nigerian activist has expressed pain online over the unfortunate demise of Somtochukwu Maduagwu, an Arise TV anchor

In a heartbreaking tweet, she shared the conversation she had with the late anchor on WhatsApp before she lost her life

Nigerians have been reacting to the young lady's death after it was reported that her apartment got invaded by armed robbers

Somtochukwu Maduagwu, a journalist with Arise TV, tragically lost her life in an armed robbery incident at her apartment.

The news of her demise left Nigerians emotional, with many mourning the loss of the young and vibrant media personality.

Activist Rinu pays tribute to Somtochukwu Maduagwu

A Twitter user, @savvyrinu, shared a conversation she had with Maduagwu on WhatsApp before her death.

Rinu Oduola, the activist behind the handle, expressed her pain and heartbreak over the loss of her friend, describing Maduagwu as a cheerful and welcoming person who always reached out to everyone.

According to Oduola, Maduagwu was a student of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance, where she had made a positive impact with her personality.

The conversation between the two friends showed a funny banter, with them referring to each other as "real".

"Sommie was the most cheerful lady I knew from our school of politics, policy and governance @TheSPPG. She will reach out to everyone, send funny stickers, make you feel welcome. Nigeria finally happened to you, Somtochukwu Maduagwu," Rinu narrated.

The news of Maduagwu's death has sent sorrow through the Nigerian media space, with many lamenting the loss of a promising young journalist.

Maduagwu's work with Arise TV had made her a familiar face in many Nigerian homes, and her death really broke hearts.

Reactions as Rinu mourns Somtochukwu Maduagwu

Tributes have been pouring in for the late journalist, with many Nigerians lamenting over her demise.

Dr Champion said:

"This is really heart breaking. May her soul RIP. I wish this would be investigated, it goes beyond armed r¥bbery."

Tope Praise said:

"Anytime I hear that someone I know has travelled out. I'm always happy for that person. Nigeria is not a safe place at all."

Makavali reacted:

"When you handed over such a delicate city to a dr***, what do you expect."

Jasmine reacted:

"This is really so bad and heartbreaking."

Anastasia said:

"Note she is a British citizen that relocated back to Nigeria to join in making Nigeria work. Nigeria indeed happened to her, may her soul rest in peace."

Kojo_kyle reacted:

"I'm Ghanaian and I've been defending Nigeria at some point but honestly it's getting out of hands, what is Nigeria turning into?? I'm literally in tears right now. My question is why? why? why?? I can imagine how she was feeling when being killed, the betrayal by her own country men who were supposed to protect her and serve us security."

