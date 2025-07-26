A Nigerian man, Dike Morgan, celebrated becoming a landlord after he completed his building with an expensive stone-coated roof

Photos he shared online showed that he also invested heavily in both the interior and exterior beauty of his building

Many people who saw Dike had his name written on both his ceilings and balcony's railing congratulated him

A young Nigerian man, Dike Morgan, who built a bungalow, has celebrated completing his first housing project.

He made a video to show the processes it took him till he finished the building. People saw how bare his land was before he started construction.

Buying blocks vs making blocks

Instead of buying blocks, he had bricklayers make them for him on site. The day he was going to start his foundation, he had prayers, and he took a ram to the place for celebration.

He also took a photo to show the house at the parapet level. He cast his parapets with wood instead of the ones commonly done with iron plates.

Dike struck a pose in front of the building to show how proud he was of what he had achieved.

Luxurious interior with POP

He had carpenters install a stone-coated roof for him. Dike's interior had POP ceilings. The man had already plastered his walls before installing the ceilings.

He wrote his name, Dike Morgan, on a part of the ceiling. After he was done with the building, he built a fence around the house.

The lower part of his building was tiled not only to add beauty to the exterior but also to repel water. He was grateful to God and his mother.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Macaveli FX said:

"Bro, give me the house plan mk I use na, how many bedrooms pls."

Pulisic jnr said:

"Congrats bro more wins make una pass update."

Neva Sky said:

"Brooo, congratulations to you, and you been post and pin am for your page, house in progress, congrats bro."

Emirate-woods said:

"Congratulations to you.... mine is definitely coming I pray so."

Cantrell sheryl said:

"Congratulations to you boss I tap from your grace and prya for my own also in this year."

Just do it said:

"Congratulations bro. My God please help me."

Tasha said:

"Congratulations to you manifesting this for my man before the end of this year, this has been popping on my fyp since this week."

aridon562 said:

"Congratulations you more keys ahead."

makizzyonwechisom said:

"A very big congratulations to you brother man I tap from you.. more to come."

