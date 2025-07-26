A Nigerian lady mentioned her “most annoying” character in ‘To Kill A Monkey’ movie on Netflix

She mentioned how the character almost made her stop watching the movie halfway, and many agreed with her

Facebook users who came across her post shared their thoughts on why they agreed with her stance

A Nigerian woman, Enobong Ime Umoh, shared why she almost stopped watching the viral Netflix movie, “To Kill A Monkey”.

She said she almost stopped watching the movie because of how a character behaved in it.

The movie was written and produced by Nigerian filmmaker Kemi Adetiba, and highlighted the struggles of a man who was met with misfortunes before gaining wealth.

On his Facebook page, Enobong said she almost stopped watching because of a character named Ivie, played by Teniola Aladese.

She shared why she considered her the most annoying character in the movie.

Enobong said in a Facebook post:

“Some gifts eeh, you will collect it from the devil and feel like your whole life has changed for the better until he comes back to collect. Both you, your family, your neighbour, everybody you know including the people you don’t know will join hands to pay back, e no go still reach.

“Meanwhile, meet Ivie—the most annoying character in Kemi Adetiba's To K!LL a Monkey. This girl’s fuulishness is the highest I have ever seen or heard in this life. Like… girl… of all the men in this world, it is Bozz you want? Bozz? Your father’s friend and "brother", somebody’s husband, dengelous, razz, uncultured, irritating Bozz is who you want?

“You see his wife still chuk head? Ivie is obviously not with Bozz for the money because her own papa get money now so is it love? Like she loves Bozz? She even got pregnant and wants him to marry her. If dem leave am,she will actually Marty Bozz?That is the height of fuulishness for me. I almost stopped watching because of her. Tufiakwa!”

Reactions trail woman's To Kill A Monkey review

Christiana David Akpoyibo said:

"I also said she was foolish but after a deep thought I realized that when a child is not raised in love, he or she doesn’t understand what love is. She especially sees love in the wrong way. I think Ivie is also a victim…"

Laurel Essien said:

"Lol.... Right from time na so her role dey be. If no be husband or boyfriend snatcher, na stupid roles she likes but in all she is a good actress."

Mayowa Sowemimo said:

"Na love. Yeye love, she wasn't loved from home. Maybe she was loved but didn't feel love at home, so she taught what she is seeing is love."

Osei-Bonsu Josephina said:

"Someone go sey Obozz betrayed Efe meanwhile Ivie knew what she was getting herself into or Shebi she was held at gun point!! To the point of testifying against ur Papa that’s wild."

Lady shares how movie made her cry

A Nigerian lady shared why she cried while watching the viral Netflix movie, To Kill A Monkey.

The lady reflected on the movie’s portrayal of struggles with poverty and bad luck, while showing a scene that made her cry

She mentioned the deeper prayers she made after watching the movie.

