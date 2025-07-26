A lot of social media users are reacting after seeing how a pilot celebrated on the day he took a solo flight

In the video, it was stated that the pilot flew a plane solo for the first time, meaning he is now a qualified aviator

He knelt down as his colleagues poured him water to celebrate the achievement, a ritual among trained pilots

A man is now on his way to becoming a qualified pilot, and he is overjoyed by the development.

A video trending on social media shows the day he flew an airplane solo for the first time.

Water was poured on the pilot by his colleagues. Photo credit: TikTok/@pilotmohamed25.

According to the video posted by @pilotmohamed25, the man was able to operate the airplane, and after he landed, his colleagues celebrated with him.

He was overwhelmed with joy as he knelt and his colleagues poured water and dark substance on him.

The video is captioned:

"First solo traditions."

The pilot got his 'baptism' into the aviation industry after flying solo for the first time. Photo credit: TikTok/@pilotmohamed25.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as trainee pilot celebrates his solo flight

@Haleematu Suleiman Basawa said:

"Solo in pilot means first driving alone and you're being celebrated for taking that bold step Two of my brothers are pilots though."

@Allah Atanilipiya said:

"MashAllah can't wait to see my son ...to be a pilot."

@nurask71 said:

"What does that mean, please."

@Mash'babe said:

"If you are a plumber, is the tradition the same? Asking for a friend."

@catejuli said:

"Can't wait for this next week Tuesday."

@TIMOTHY HIMSELF FROM EAS said:

"That's secret to only us pilots if you want to know more rules let me know."

@user3320086448787 said:

"Please can you tell me the reason why the spring water on his body pls?"

@Lucy Wangari said:

"Can't wait to see one of my child here."

@Joy Jeon said:

"Congratulations for your first flight and safe landing."

@jacienta said"

"Congratulations to you my brother. I wish you safe trip always. Thank God you fly safely."

@mama lee said:

"Congratulations officer May Allah protect you on journey to safe life."

@zedboy72 said:

"Congratulations may God continue to guide you with all safe flight in jesus name amen and amen."

@lylian said:

"Captain keep winning, that's what they do to them, it's a test they do to all of them."

