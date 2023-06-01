A video of a man's well-arranged one-room apartment has got many people praising him for his orderliness

The man managed a room and divided into sections to accommodate his bed, chairs, TV and his other belongings

TikTokers in his video's comment section said that many ladies would love his room because of his blue lighting

A young man has given people ideas on managing their one-room apartments and putting them in order.

In a video the man shared on TikTok, he displayed his apartment portioned into bed and sitting rooms.

Many people loved his room's interior decor. Photo source: @gedon91

His bed with a good black frame was in a far corner of the room. A part of his walls which were painted white were adorned with wallpapers that had Channel brand logos.

Behind his flatscreen TV is a media wall with cool ambient lighting. Between his bed and the TV was an L-shaped chair. People said his bed is well-laid.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mr.JSG said:

"The area girls are in trouble."

@bosun123 said:

"Girls wey Dey ur area are in trouble."

Da Prince297 said:

"What girls wanna see when you say, I gat just a room."

Dulaicia said:

"Person daughters don suffer."

I am Alpha said:

"Ahhh I will do de Sam oo in ma room o."

psabTrends said:

"Bruh the is perfection in simplicity."

PURIFY RASKY said:

"Ah na melcom be that or club cos full of disco lights."

Le_Karismatique said:

"Not a big space but well decorated."

Itz on-dem zola said:

"Why Dix disco light na beer bar ana..?"

morenikeji said:

"Shey nah renting house you decorate like this if nah your real house am happy for you."

king SpOnSoR said:

"I like the design."

small boy with big God said:

"This is my next move so help me Lord."

kkkkkkk said:

"Masa which kind jon design be dis."

Abiodun praise said:

"Na this kind room dey attract girls especially when Blue light is on."

Source: Legit.ng