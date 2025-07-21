Nigerian Lady Tells Women Marrying a Man With Their Money is Not God's Will for Them, Sparks Debate
- A lady has cautioned women against marrying men with their money, saying it is not God's will for them
- She said that while N10 to N20 million might appear enough to give a single lady a quality life, it would not be enough to marry a man
- Instead of using their money to marry a man, the lady offered alternative ways women could spend their financial resources on
A Nigerian lady, Nnenna B. Okoronkwo, has advised women against using their money to marry men, as it is not God's will.
In a Facebook post, she noted that N10 to 20 million might seem large for a single lady to achieve a quality life, but said it is not enough to marry a man, as responsibilities that come with marriage would diminish it.
Nnenna added that women should not consider settling down with a man who cannot afford the basic things for his wife.
She emphasised how serious marriage is, adding that one needs a man who understands responsibility and not just a male with a moustache.
She said women should go on a trip or have fun with their money instead of using it to finance a wedding to a man. Her post read:
"10 or 20million naira might seem huge to you as a single lady, well it is, just enough to afford you a quality life at least but don't think it's enough to marry a man , once external responsibilities falls on your 20m, e don finish o! You will suffer my love.
"A man who can't afford to do the basic things to wife you is not someone you should be considering for marriage, marriage is serious business and should be treated as such, you need a man that understands responsibility not an oriaku with moustache, a princess with gbola , you deserve better sis, marrying a man with your money is not God's will for you.
Woman complains as abroad-based husband refused to return to Nigeria for 15 years, shares experience
"Use the money and book a trip to Qatar or maybe Mauritius or just lodge at marriott just eat your money and leave unoka for him mama, it's his lovely mother's responsibility to love him for who he is not yours sis!"
Lady's advice to women stirred reactions
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's advice below:
Nneoma Demian said:
"And most of the women you're giving this advice are so broke and jobless.
"Remind them to stay single if they don't have anything to offer.
"Giving advice to a broke person to not end up with someone with 20million haaa.
"Whereas you no fit afford am.
"Nawa ooo."
Elina Chioma Sunday said:
"If you read to understand and not read to reply.
"You’ll definitely see what she meant.
"But nooo you Jericho.
"Understanding Mexico."
Sampson Amarachi Esther said:
"I am not even in for 50:50 talk more of being 💯 responsible for a grown man, any pit wey dey dig for me, jump and pass."
Obialunamma Ugo Nwanyi said:
"Preach!!! Preach, my friend!!!
"Thank God I'm broke, I don’t have shishi anywhere, so I can't afford to marry an Unoka. Them no swear for me!"
Bella Ebele Oguguo said:
"It never ends well for them.
"Use your money and marry a man.
"And do both responsibilities."
Cynthia Chiemezuo said:
"Allow a man to be a man.
"A man that wsnts to marry u will marry u with his money and pay in full."
Priscilla Ogochukwu David said:
"This post reminds me My neighbor as of 3 years ago who said she has 1m and that she’s ready for marriage 😹😹😹.
"Na so Cynthia follow Benue man go."
