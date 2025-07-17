Legit.ng’s Salisu Ibrahim Selected for HumAngle Technology and Civic Impact Fellowship

Source: Original

Salisu Ibrahim, the Head of the Hausa News Desk at Legit.ng, has been selected as one of just 10 fellows for the second cohort of the HumAngle Technology and Civic Impact Fellowship, chosen from a competitive pool of 356 applicants across Nigeria.

Mr. Ibrahim’s selection is a powerful recognition of his enduring commitment to using journalism as a tool for social change. For years, he has been at the forefront of socio-economic reporting in Northern Nigeria, bringing critical attention to issues often overlooked by mainstream narratives. Through his leadership at Legit.ng’s Hausa Desk, Mr. Ibrahim has ensured that the voices of Northern communities are heard accurately, compassionately, and in their own language.

The HumAngle Technology and Civic Impact Fellowship is an initiative of the HumAngle Foundation, an organization known for its relentless work in spotlighting security and humanitarian crises across Africa. The fellowship seeks to empower media professionals, civic actors, and technologists who are using innovation to drive meaningful change in vulnerable communities.

Rahaman Abiola, Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng, stated:

“We’re incredibly proud of Salisu, His selection is a testament to the impact of his work and his unwavering dedication to inclusive storytelling. He embodies the kind of innovation and empathy that this fellowship celebrates.”

Since its inception, the HumAngle Foundation has stood at the intersection of media, civic society, and humanitarian impact, advocating for victims of insecurity and displacement, and pushing for ethical, data-driven solutions to Africa’s most pressing crises. The Foundation’s vision is to become the authoritative voice on human insecurity across Africa, and its values—empathy, innovation, accountability, and sustainability—resonate deeply with Mr. Ibrahim’s journalistic philosophy.

Speaking on the opportunity, Mr. Ibrahim expressed his gratitude and outlined his mission:

“This fellowship gives me a platform to further amplify the challenges and resilience of Northern communities. Technology offers new tools for truth-telling, and I’m eager to explore how we can better serve underserved audiences through it.”

The second cohort of fellows will undergo extensive training, receive mentorship, and gain access to a network of changemakers working on the frontlines of civic innovation. Throughout the program, they’ll explore how emerging technologies can enhance storytelling, advocacy, and community engagement in regions grappling with conflict, misinformation, and humanitarian challenges.

As Mr. Ibrahim joins this trailblazing cohort, his selection affirms his role as a transformative journalist and also highlights Legit.ng’s broader commitment to media innovation and inclusive coverage across Nigeria’s diverse regions.

About HumAngle

HumAngle is a media organization and nonprofit foundation working to spotlight and address the humanitarian crises plaguing Africa, particularly those caused by conflict, insecurity, and systemic neglect. With a newsroom dedicated to investigative and human-centered journalism, and a foundation focused on advocacy and civic impact, HumAngle bridges the gap between reporting and real-world change.

