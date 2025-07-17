Top political journalist selected to deepen expertise in global climate reporting initiative

Legit.ng’s Nurudeen Lawal Joins Oxford Climate Journalism Network

Nurudeen Lawal, the Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk at Legit.ng, has been selected to join the renowned Oxford Climate Journalism Network (OCJN)—a global initiative by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford. Mr. Lawal joins a powerful cohort of 100 journalists from around the world committed to enhancing the quality and depth of climate journalism.

The selection marks a significant milestone for both Nurudeen Lawal and Legit.ng, Nigeria’s leading digital media organization. As climate change increasingly shapes political, economic, and social discourse worldwide, his inclusion in the OCJN reflects a growing recognition that climate reporting is not just for environmental desks; it is a pressing issue for every beat, especially politics.

“This is an incredible opportunity to better understand how climate change intersects with politics, governance, and the lives of everyday Nigerians. I’m excited to bring those global insights into our local reporting in Africa,” Mr. Lawal said.

A Global Learning Experience

The Oxford Climate Journalism Network is a six-month intensive programme designed to support working journalists across all fields, whether politics, business, fashion, or sports, who want to deepen their coverage of climate-related issues. Members will take part in 14 mandatory online sessions, gain access to world-leading experts, and participate in interactive workshops and community events. The sessions are designed to accommodate a wide range of time zones, with the core cohort spanning every continent.

Nurudeen Lawal’s selection also reinforces Legit.ng’s commitment to excellence and innovation in journalism. With climate change increasingly influencing political decisions, from energy policy to international relations, his participation is expected to shape how the newsroom approaches climate-related stories and help foster a new generation of climate-conscious political reporting in Nigeria.

Opening New Frontiers in Climate Journalism

The Oxford Climate Journalism Network stands out for its emphasis on cross-disciplinary coverage. While traditional environmental correspondents are welcome, the programme is intentionally designed to bring in voices from less-expected sectors, including politics, fashion, photojournalism, and even fact-checking.

According to the programme organisers, successful applicants are chosen based on their passion for climate journalism, ability to contribute to their newsroom’s climate coverage, and potential to bring underreported regional perspectives to the global conversation.

Nurudeen’s inclusion comes as global attention turns more closely to climate impacts across Africa, a region bearing the brunt of rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, food insecurity, and political displacement. As a political editor, his lens on governance and policymaking adds a critical dimension to how these issues are understood and reported in the media.

About the Oxford Climate Journalism Network

Launched by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, the OCJN equips journalists from all backgrounds to improve climate change coverage through a mix of seminars, workshops, and peer-to-peer collaboration. It has trained hundreds of journalists globally and is regarded as one of the world’s leading programmes for climate journalism education.

