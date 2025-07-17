Investigators are reportedly scrutinising footage of a mysterious object separating from the ill-fated Air India flight moments before the crash

The object in question bore resemblance to an emergency door, causing speculation about its role in the deadly disaster

The sole survivor's seat proximity to the door in question also added to the intrigue surrounding the incident

A critical investigation is underway after a mysterious object was reportedly seen detaching from an Air India aircraft moments before it crashed in Ahmedabad, India.

The plane crash caused the death of many individuals and authorities are working tirelessly to determine the cause of the tragedy.

Mysterious object reportedly seen amid crash investigation

The object's separation from the plane raised questions about its role in the crash, Daily Mail reports.

Experts are carefully analysing the footage and debris to piece together the events that led to the accident.

Nothing is left out as every little detail is being scrutinised in an effort to understand what went wrong.

According to Daily Mail, there have been claims that the flying object may have been the emergency door that was next to the Ramesh Kumar, the sole survivor of the disaster.

Recall, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old British national, miraculously survived the crash.

His seat location near an emergency exit raised speculations as some people claimed it could be the reason behind his survival.

Investigators are however working to identify the cause of the crash and implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The aviation community is closely following the investigation's progress, and the findings are expected to have positive implications for air safety.

Reactions trail video of mysterious object

Destix5 said:

"It's debris flying up from the crash, the fuel probably ignited a second after the crash."

Anthonyglover3106 reacted:

"That is not debris from the plane, it is more likely a piece of sheet metal or something similar from a roof that was kicked up by the force of the plane after it passed over. The plane is descending so logically if something had fallen off the plane it to would travel downwards. That's my opinion.

Violetty603 said:

"If the mysterious object flew away from the flight, it should be found by the Local people."

Wonderer888 reacted:

"Seeing this plane turn into a ball of fire and hearing the crushing sounds is so haunting, yet I can’t seem to stop myself from watching these videos. If I feel so impacted like this from a distance. I wonder how the survivor feels. Are those sounds replaying in his mind?"

Goredknight3017 said:

"A miracle if you ever seen one & the hurt and pain of loosing his brother & then relies know body made it out alive."

Alessandro-B said:

"That's BS. It's way behind the plane, mostly likely something picked up by the vortices created by the wings. A door would not first fly up, but would go straight down."

Iloveosccer said:

"It was actual the guy in steal 11A he was sitting next to emergency door and before impact the door opened and his seat came off."

Takirikonapa7909 said:

"It a drone that caused the accident being controlled by someone."

ChockHolocaust said:

"It's either debris from the impact or a piece of board from a rooftop which has been thrown up by the wake turbulence of the aeroplane."

SmouK_DeCavo said:

"He is lucky and unlucky at the same time cuz he's gonna have PTSD."

M8473 reacted:

"Looks like a piece of the fuseage (maybe the tail fin), detatched at the impact. The explosion happens a bit after, once the fuel nebulizes and burns. So is not a cause but a consequence of the impact."

Bunnykinssmile added:

"That piece looks too big to be the door and shape. Altho this footage is likely being analysed by experts and could offer clues to the cause of the crash."

See the post below:

Colleagues of late pilot share medical record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that investigators probing the Air India crash in Ahmedabad are scrutinising the medical records of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal.

Captain Sabharwal's medical history includes claims of struggles with depression and mental health issues, as well as taking medical leave.

