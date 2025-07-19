Man Given 400-Year Sentence Found Innocent after 34 Years in Prison and Awarded $1.7 Million
A South Florida man has been exonerated after spending 34 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit.
He was sentenced to 400 years in prison at 23 after being wrongly convicted, but now walks free, with a compensation of $1.7 million.
More details shortly...
Source: Legit.ng
