A man jailed for 17 years has been released after it was found that he was innocent and was wrongly imprisoned

The man, Andrew Malkinson, was convicted in 2004 for an attack on a woman in Salford, United Kingdom, UK

Malkinson always maintained he was innocent until his conviction was overturned, and he would get N1 billion as compensation

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A man wrongly convicted and jailed for 17 years has been set free in the United Kingdom, UK.

The man, Andrew Malkinson, was arrested and convicted in 2004 on charges of assaulting a woman in Salford, UK.

Andew Malkinson has been released and he will get over N1 billion in government compensation. Photo credit: BBC and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

Malkinson was imprisoned even though he had always maintained that he did not commit the crime for which he was convicted.

Man wrongly jailed in UK over 2004 attack on a woman in Salford

He continued to ask for his conviction to be reviewed because he is innocent, but this was turned down.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, his case was later referred to the court of appeal in January 2023 after solid evidence pointed to another suspect.

Malkinson's conviction was overturned upon the appeal as DNA evidence on the clothes of the assaulted woman pointed to a different person.

He has been released from detention and will get compensation amounting to 1 million pounds.

Malkinson to get over N1 billion in UK after conviction is overturned

The BBC reports that people wrongly jailed for more than 10 years can be paid up to £1m under a government compensation scheme. This is over N1 billion in today's exchange rate.

Malkinson, who is now 57, reacted after he was finally freed. He said:

"I was innocent and finally they listened. But I have been innocent all along, for each of those 20 years that came before today.

"It has taken nearly 20 years to persuade my kidnappers to let me go. Now I have finally been exonerated, I am left outside this court without an apology, without an explanation, jobless, homeless, expected to simply slip back into the world with no acknowledgement of the gaping black hole they opened up in my life. A black hole that looms so large behind me that I fear it will swallow me up."

Lady returns home after 25 years

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady returned home from the USA 25 years after she travelled.

The lady said in a TikTok video that she left home at the age of nine.

In the video, her mother was visibly happy when she saw her daughter after such a long time.

Source: Legit.ng