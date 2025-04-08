A man who is originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo has been deported to South Sudan by the US State Department

Upon his arrival in Juba, South Sudan, the man was rejected by the authorities, and he was sent back to the United States

Due to the action taken by the South Sudanese authorities, the US State Department revoked all visas issued to people from that nation

Authorities in Juba, South Sudan, are insisting that the US made a mistake by sending them a man from DR Congo.

This is coming after the United States revoked all visas issued to immigrants from South Sudan.

Man says he is from DR Congo but was deported to South Sudan. Photo credit: TikTok/Larry Madowo and Getty Images/Aaron Foster and Andrew Harnik.

It all started when a man named Mapula Kintu, who is from DR Congo, was sent to South Sudan instead of his own country.

When he arrived in Juba, he was rejected by the country's authorities, who swiftly sent him back to the US.

The man himself said:

"My name is Mapula Kintu, by nationality and citizenship of Congo DRC. I was deported against my will."

South Sudan rejects Congolese man deported by US

After the man was sent back to the US from Juba, the American State Department reacted by revoking all visas issued to people from South Sudan.

But the South Sudan authorities have explained that the person who was supposed to be deported to them, is still being expected and is due to arrive in May.

They insist:

"According to information provided by the US Department of Homeland Security, Mr Kinto entered the United States on August 21, 2003 and voluntarily departed for the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2009. He re-entered the United States illegally on July 10, 2016."

They insist that the US made a mistake and deported Mapula Kintu instead of Nimeri Garang, who is still being expected in Juba.

There have been some reported mistakes in the Trump deportation of illegal immigrants. Photo credit: Getty Images/Kevin Dietsch.

They said:

"Communications from the State Department through our embassy in Washington DC regarding the deportation of Nimeri Garang for whom the travel document was issued indicates that he is scheduled to arrive in Juba, on May 13, 2025 via EgyptAir."

The story, which was shared on TikTok by CNN journalist Larry Madowo, is generating varied reactions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as US revokes South Sudanese visas

@trust nobody said:

"So south Sudan don't want a Congolese in their country but they want to go to other countries, congratulations America."

@DAVID LUSAKHA said:

"Donald Trump thinks America is heaven. Somebody should tell them that Africa is the richest continent in the world."

@Queen of the East said:

"That man is a Congolese man bearing South Sudanese passport."

@Anko said:

"But that man had a South Sudanese passport, and besides, SS can help the US by driving him to Congo via Uganda."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the administration of President Donald Trump of the Republican Party has stepped up the deportation of illegal immigrants in the United States of America (USA).

This has made life difficult for undocumented immigrants who are living in the US, as they stand the risk of being deported.

It is therefore imperative that future immigrants to the USA should know what types of visas they can use to enter the US legally.

