The funeral plans for Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a 12-year-old Dowen College student in Lekki, Lagos State, have been disclosed by his family.

Sylvester tragically lost his life on November 30, 2021, after reportedly being subjected to torture by senior students at the school.

On Monday, January 22, the family issued a statement announcing the burial of their son.

Sylvester Oromoni died in 2021 after suffering alleged bully and torture from some fellow students. Photo Credit: ONTV

Source: Facebook

As quoted by Sahara Reporters, the family said:

"As a family grappling with the profound sorrow brought about by this inexplicable loss we have chosen to bid farewell to Sylvester on Saturday, January 27, 2024 with final rites to be conducted at Ogbe-Ijaw Warri Kingdom, Delta state."

On the second anniversary of their son's tragic and premature death, Sylvester Oromoni, the father of the deceased, declared that their family remains committed to demanding justice for their loss.

He emphasised that he felt driven to take action to pursue justice for his son.

He said:

“As the father of the deceased, I cannot be tired or discouraged from pursuing justice as I have promised my son to get him justice even if it will take thirty years to achieve it.

“Thursday, November 30, 2023, makes it two years since the demise of my son and the body is still in the morgue, yet to be buried. May the soul of Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr.) and all departed souls rest in perfect peace. Amen."

Sylvester family's quest for justice

Sylvester's father and the family had indicated that if the inquiry were not completed by the conclusion of 2022, they would feel compelled to discontinue their participation and explore an alternative legal path to pursue justice.

Two years after Sylvester's death, there has been no positive outcome, leading to widespread criticism and protests by civil society groups and women nationwide.

The delay in justice is attributed to alleged tactics employed by certain officials of the Lagos State Government.

Despite the controversies, Sylvester's family remains determined to pursue their late son's case until a fair resolution is achieved, regardless of the time it may take.

