Rosemary Oromoni, the mother of Sylvester Oromoni, who died under controversial circumstances at Dowen College in Lagos in 2021, has passed away.

A family source revealed that Rosemary succumbed to complications from a blood pressure-related illness in late November.

As reported by The Cable, her death comes about seven months after a Lagos court ruled against the family's claims.

Background of Sylvester's case

Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student, died on November 30, 2021, with his parents alleging he was bullied and administered a toxic substance by five of his peers.

Dowen College refuted the allegations, asserting Sylvester’s injuries were from a football game.

An initial autopsy suggested “acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication,” but its credibility was later questioned.

The Lagos Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) conducted a second autopsy, ruling that Sylvester died “naturally.”

Court verdict and family’s response

The coroner’s court, led by Judge Mikhail Kadiri, determined that Sylvester’s death was due to “sepsis from an infection of the lungs and kidney caused by an ankle injury,” and attributed it to “parental and medical negligence,” exonerating Dowen College.

The verdict found no evidence of bullying or chemical poisoning. However, the Oromoni family and their legal team criticized the ruling, claiming key evidence was overlooked.

During the investigation, several witnesses, including Dowen staff, students, and the Oromoni parents, testified, The Cable reported.

The five teenage boys accused were released in 2022 after being cleared, and staff members initially charged with “negligent acts causing harm” were also exonerated.

Dowen College speaks on Sylvester Oromoni's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid mounting controversies surrounding the death of Sylvester Oromoni, Dowen College has expressed grief and commiserated with the family of the late 12-year-old genius.

Sylvester died after being allegedly "bullied and forced to take a substance" by some senior students of the college in an unfortunate circumstance that has led to social media outrage.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, the management of Dowen College said it "is fully committed to thorough and proper investigation" on the matter.

