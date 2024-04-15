Mikhail Kadiri, the coroner presiding over the circumstances surrounding the death of Sylvester Oromoni has given his final verdict

The coroner cleared Dowen College and its students of any wrongdoings in the death of 12-year-old Sylvester

In his final judgement, Kadiri attributed Oromoni’s death to an avoidable case of parental and medical negligence

Ogba, Lagos state - A coroner, Mikhail Kadiri, has cleared Dowen College and its students accused of complicity in the death of Sylvester Oromoni of any wrongdoings.

Kadiri gave the verdict at a magistrate court sitting in the Ogba area of Lagos after a six-hour proceeding on Monday, April 15.

As reported by TheCable, the court attributed Oromoni’s death to an avoidable case of parental and medical negligence.

The judgement came after a two-year inquiry, which held that Oromoni died of sepsis emanating from infection in the lungs and kidney caused an ankle injury.

The Coroner Magistrate held that Oromoni died as a result of failed treatment for his enlarged liver, The Punch reports.

“The deceased’s death was an avoidable one but for the negligence of the parents and PW 3, they didn’t take him to the hospital until the day he died on November 30, 2021.

“The deceased went through an avoidable and excruciating pain and made to suffer needlessly.”

Legit.ng recalls that Sylvester's father on Saturday, December 4, 2021, said that his son would not be laid to rest until justice was served.

Oromoni, Snr while marking his late sons posthumous birthday said no matter how long it takes, the family would keep the young boy's body until all those connected to his death are served justice.

He also prayed that God keeps him, (Oromoni Snr) and members of his family alive to get justice for his late son, the father said he would see to the end of the matter.

