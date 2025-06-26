Newly Employed Nurse Cries Out as Rat Eats Her Food at Hospital Where She Works, Video Trends Online
1 min read
A nurse has lamented bitterly after a rat consumed her food at her new place of work.
More details later...
Source: Legit.ng
Authors:
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.
Tags: