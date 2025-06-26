Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Newly Employed Nurse Cries Out as Rat Eats Her Food at Hospital Where She Works, Video Trends Online
People

Newly Employed Nurse Cries Out as Rat Eats Her Food at Hospital Where She Works, Video Trends Online

by  Ankrah Shalom
1 min read

A nurse has lamented bitterly after a rat consumed her food at her new place of work.

More details later...

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: