A diplomat has set the record straight about the amount of money required in a person's account to boost their eligibility for obtaining a UK visa

In a recent interview, he also mentioned the major mistake that some people make when applying for visas to move abroad

Social media users who came across the post on Instagram reacted in the comments section and asked questions regarding visa applications

A recent statement from a senior official at the UK's Deputy High Commission in Lagos has shed light on common misconceptions surrounding UK visa applications.

The official's comments aimed to dispel myths and provide clarity on the requirements for obtaining a UK visa.

Simon Field says transferring large sums of money overnight hinders successful visa application. Photo credit: Simon Field FCDO/ Instagram, RAMZI HAIDAR/ Getty Images.

Source: Instagram

Simon Field addresses mistakes in visa applications

According to Simon Field, Deputy Head of Mission at the Deputy High Commission, Lagos, many applicants believe that having a large sum of money in their account is necessary for a successful visa application.

In a recent interview with Nigeria Info, Mr. Field addressed this issue, warning against the practice of transferring large sums of money into one's account overnight in an attempt to boost one's visa chances.

He emphasised that the key to a successful application lies in proving a stable financial history and sufficient funds to cover expenses during one's stay in the UK.

The official also noted the importance of providing accurate and transparent information in visa applications.

According to Mr. Field, most visa applications are approved, and the UK government genuinely welcomes Nigerian visitors.

UK diplomat shares one major mistake visa applicants make. Photo credit: Simon Field FCDO/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

He assured that there is no benchmark for the amount of money required in an applicant's account, but rather a need to confirm financial stability.

Mr. Field's comments provided great insight into the UK visa application process, and his words of advice are likely to benefit many prospective applicants.

In his words:

"One of the things we always see with visas which scares visa clearance officers is people thinking you have to have a certain amount of money in your account. And then overnight, you transfer lots of money to that account. Don't do that. It's really bad. It makes you look suspicious to the visa officers. Just give all the information that you need and the money you have and have a long term history.

"That's all that we're looking for. We really want Nigerians to come over to the UK and explore. I promise you most visas are issued. There's no benchmark of how much money you should have. You just need to be able to show that you have enough money to cover your expenses while you're in the UK and it helps to show a salary. But there's no kind of minimum money they're looking for you to have in your account."

Reactions trail Simon's comment on visa application

Nigerians reacted massively to the post in the comments section.

Gento_yomi_ said:

"That's just part of the reason and not all."

Lovefulleverywhere said:

"To be honest we need to fix our country, why would this guy come and brag like this?"

Mr.commonsense_ said:

"Listen to him at your own peril. When they respond to you with “you have not been able to prove sufficiently that you have the capacity to …”

Italopapa said:

"If u run your account overnight meaning putting money there after some days before your appointment, I will denie your VISA."

Itsmaria_okojie said:

"Why didn't you ask them why they don't return funds when Visas applications don't work out."

Ayodejiajoseharrison said:

"That's the fact what the consular needs to confirm about the account statement is just the inflow of the bank accounts submitted. The closing balance can be less than 2k it doesn't matter to the consular."

Real_lagosconfidential said:

"Follow him mouth at your own peril."

Lekside360 said:

"He is right, but is most important is your mostly income and show them that u have money to cover up for you trip in the account."

Esankenniepaul reacted:

"He is being economical with the truth and reality of what happens and their expectation."

Esq reacted:

"This is a trap."

Toyeogunyemi added:

"When some of you will be advertising Proof of Funds. The Adverts everywhere. Everyone knows that what you have in your account as PoF isn't yours."

Watch the video here:

Lady gets American visa at first attempt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who received a CR1 visa to relocate to the United States of America, the USA shared how she responded to interview questions.

Mercy Black is married to a white man, and she posted the questions she was asked before getting her US visa to join him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng