Jaiprakash Chaudhary, a medical student, was killed when an Air India plane crashed into his school, BJ Medical College and Hospital, on June 12

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 241 people on board and five others in the hostel

Jaiprakash, who had dreams of becoming the first doctor in his remote village, was washing his hands after lunch when the crash occurred

The aircraft crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad, a western city in India, and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by the Indian Express, Jaiprakash just finished eating his lunch and was washing his hands when the plane crashed into his medical college.

Medical student killed by Air India plane crash

Jaiprakash, who was the son of a labourer, was the first person in his family to go to college.

If not for the plane crash, he would have become the first doctor in his remote village called Barmar of Bor Charanan.

Sadly, the life of the 20-year-old second-year student was tragically cut short when the Air India plane crashed into his college building, killing 241 on board and five people in the hostel.

A 2nd year medical student’s dream of becoming the first doctor in his family was cut short as the Air India plane crashed into his school. Photo: Sam Pathaky

According to a family member, Jaiprakash had spoken to them just before he went for lunch.

The family member said:

“From what we were told, Jaiprakash had finished his lunch and was washing his hands when the plane crashed into the hostel building. The flames after the crash and the weight of debris both killed him. Initial reports said he had 30 percent burns in his body.”

When his family brought his body back to the village on Friday, several officials in his community came down to pay their respects.

He is survived by his father, mother and a younger sibling.

Another student, Navin Chaudhary, who had just started his lunch, shared how he escaped when the plane crashed into the school's dining area.

He shared how he later assisted injured victims, most of whom had severe burns, in the hospital's intensive care unit.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

