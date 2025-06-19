A medical student, Navin Chaudhary, recalled his escape when an Air India plane crashed into the BJ Medical College campus in Ahmedabad, India, shortly after takeoff

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport with 242 people on board, and only one survivor was reported after the crash

Chaudhary, who had just started his lunch, shared how he escaped and later assisted injured victims, most of whom had severe burns, in the hospital's intensive care unit

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India.

The aircraft crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad, a western city in India, and exploded into flames.

As reported by AP News, Chaudhary had just begun eating his lunch when he heard the loud bang from the crash.

Medical student escapes Air India plane crash

When Chaudary heard the loud bang, he looked behind him and saw that a massive fire was taking over the dining area.

He and other trainee doctors had assembled at the dining area for lunch when the unfortunate occurrence happened.

As he saw the fire approaching him, Chaudhary rushed towards a window and jumped.

He and other students looked upwards from the ground to see the tail cone of the crashed Air India plane.

Chaudhary said:

“There was fire and many were injured.”

As a result, Chaudhary and his fellow trainee doctors swung into action.

He said he felt lucky to survive but knew he had a task at hand. He rushed to the hospital’s intensive care unit, where the injured, most of whom had burns, were wheeled in on stretchers.

The medical student said:

“I felt that as a doctor I could save someone’s life. I was safe. So I thought, whatever I can do, I should.”

Another medical student, Akshay Zala, stated that the crash felt “like an earthquake.”

He said:

"I could hardly see anything as thick plumes of smoke and dust engulfed everything. I was barely able to breathe."

He shared how he ran through dust and smoke to get to safety, thereby having a wound on his left leg. After cleaning and bandaging the injury, he joined others to help treat the injured.

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

