A family of five, including Prateek Joshi, his wife Komi Vyas, and three children, tragically died in an Air India plane crash shortly after taking a photo on the flight

Komi Vyas' cousin, Kuldeep Bhatt, has condemned influencers and content creators for using the family’s photo to make fake AI videos and spread misinformation on social media

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, headed for London, crashed near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 241 people; one person survived

A family of five, including Prateek Joshi, his wife, Komi Vyas, and three children, died in the Air India plane crash shortly after they took a photo on the flight.

Komi Vyas’ cousin, Kuldeep Bhatt, has called out influencers and content creators who are using the photos to create fake AI videos to gather likes and views on social media.

A family of five, including Prateek Joshi, his wife Komi Vyas, and three children, tragically died in an Air India plane crash. Photo: India Today, Sam Pathaky via Getty Images

Source: UGC

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India.

The aircraft crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad, a western city in India, and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

After the crash, Joshi’s family photos were shared on social media as part of the victims.

Relative slams content creators for misusing family photo

As reported by India Today, Bhatt stated that influencers have used the family’s name to spread misinformation, using fake images and generating AI videos of the victims to garner likes and views.

He said:

“When Komi and others were leaving on the flight, they took a selfie and posted it in our family group. Now that photo has gone viral. People have been generating videos from that photo. One such video has gone viral throughout India. It's AI-generated. The photo has been made into a fake video.”

Relative calls out influencers using the family photos to create fake AI videos to gather likes and views. Photo: Sam Pathaky via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Bhatt also said that his cousin Komi’s photos have been used to create a Facebook account and such acts were increasing the pains of the family dueing their mourning.

He said:

“The family’s anguish has been worsened by the appearance of fake social media accounts in the name of Komi. “Photos of Komi are being misused. Fake accounts have been made. I request all social media influencers that please stop. Why are you giving us so much mental trauma just to increase your likes and followers?”

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

15-year-old boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a 15-year-old boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng