A mild drama ensued at a banking hall as an angry female customer openly expressed her displeasure at the financial institution's services in an unexpected manner.

A short video shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram showed the displeased lady at the counter waiting to be attended to.

She screamed at the top of her voice Photo Credit: Westend61, Instagram/@gossipmilltv

Source: Getty Images

She suddenly screamed at the banker demanding that her money be refunded immediately.

The lady lamented that all past efforts at getting the money refunded haven't been fruitful and rhetorically asked what was going on with the bank.

She went on to slap her palm against the counter, a physical demonstration of anger.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@esteesuzzy said:

"If she had known, she would have eaten locust bean, beans, egg, groundnut and other food in the night without brushing walahi immediately she storm that bank ehnnnn, and open her mouth waaaaaaaa like James brown own, walahi they will quickly pay her her Money."

@bruno_elegonye said:

"Na me be that… Omo as e take Dey 2022 no be small thing oooo, na now d real yahoo start oooo…. Edd ppp Pos pua everything don finish, d new student loan self dem don cancel am…. Una fit see me for bank wey I tie bank manager Dey ask am wetin happen to my last 20k."

@chioma_akuu said:

"E no pass uba. Very useless bank. I no get atm or mobile app yet my money disappeared. Na ndic settle our case finally. Ndi oshi."

@amoko2010 said:

"This can be really frustrating, i no fit even calculate how much money dem don rip me for bank."

@queenofdsun said:

"Nigeria banks can frustrate , they won't give u issues wen u are saving but once its withdrawal, they'll make u regret saving with them. That's very bad of them especially UNITY bank."

Source: Legit.ng