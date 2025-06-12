A Nigerian lady who played Aso-Ebi at a wedding got a lot of gifts, and she did not hesitate to show them off

According to her, she paid N25,000 for the Aso-Ebi material, but she still got a lot of gifts ranging from an umbrella to a blender

She was visibly happy, indicating that the gifts she got were worth the N25,000 she paid for the material

A lady who just returned from a wedding could not wait to show off the gift items she got at the nuptial event.

According to the lady, she served as an Aso-Ebi girl at the wedding and she received a huge package.

In a TikTok video shared by @vickistitches4, she paid N25,000 for the Aso-Ebi material, yet, she got so much.

From the video, it was seen that she was visibly happy with the couple for the number of gifts she got.

The package she got contained an umbrella, a thong for stretching hair, a jotter, and another item which appears to be a mini electric blender.

She said:

"You guys don't believe that this Aso-Ebi is just N25k. The material is N25k. See what I have."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows off gifts she got at a wedding

@Signature_By_Feyi said:

"This one get money no cap no be her aso ebi money she use do wedding."

@Omoye said:

"Babe afar you sure say na 25k so because the one wen I do na 30k ooo guy na only plastic cup, jotter and lipgloss. I nor fit cry."

@Abisinuolami said:

"Pls guys are brides supposed to send gift with the lace and gele or after the wedding they go with there package. Which of it?"

@Horlarh said:

"I just send to my friend way I want not her cloth."

@Bigzinny said:

"Even people way buy asoebi 50k never receive this kind gift."

@Big Baby22 said:

"This person no do marriage because of money unlike others only packer dem go give una with jotter."

@Prisca said:

"Omo I wan pay 35k for asoebi like this. Make I better see gifts wey go pass this 25k own."

@Jamesella20 said:

"Vicky abeg bring the jotter make we use am mark list of noise makers for toilet."

@Sleekyperky said:

"Are you sure the cloth is 25k for real?…I doubt it."

@HopecyFashionWorld said:

"How many yards of material? Please can I see the material?"

@clothing_by_g said:

"Abeg tell her make she re-marry again make I do Asoebi."

