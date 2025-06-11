Nigerian professional chess player, Tunde Onakoya, met with President Bola Tinubu and had the chance to present his Guinness World Records certificate

Tunde, who is the founder of Chess on Slums, said it was an honour for him to be in Abuja where he shared his dreams with the president

The chess master who teaches less privileged children the game shared photos of himself and the president

Nigeria's professional chess player, Tunde Onakoya, said he was honoured to have been received by President Bola Tinubu.

Tunde, who is famed for his chess prowess and for using the game to uplift the less privileged, said he shared his vision with the president.

He made a post on X, sharing photos of the meeting. He said he presented the president with his Guinness World Record certificate.

Tunde, who is the founder of Chess in Slums made the game popular in Nigeria and he has used it to take many children off the streets.

He said:

"Honored to have been graciously received by His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, @officialABAT. We had the privilege of presenting a Gold plated Adire Chess board and the world record certificate. Grateful for the time, listening ear and kind invitation to Abuja to share our vision: to build the Largest Chess/STEM institute in the world. A place where children regardless of background can dream, learn and become. It is possible to do great things from a small place."

Reactions as Tunde Onakoya visits President Bola Tinubu

@Oluwamidunsin said:

"That Tunde honored the invite of the President does not mean he supports his policies. Tunde’s work is non political and if the OFFICE Calls him no matter his view about the person holding it. He’s meant to honor the office. Tunde is an international icon and we celebrate him."

@Phiseey said:

"I actually don’t think Tunde specifically sought out Tinubu, I think Tinubu actually sought after him to create a PR for his bad governance. I believe in Tunde and his works, regardless."

@obadarabi said:

"Watching him get cancelled and called out for taking a picture with the president of his country of residence is disheartening to see. If you can only admire and support people that abide by your politics, you don't really like them, you just like your politics."

@Olori_Seun1 said:

"If Tinubu invites me today, I will book the next uber to villa…What I see is the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. People will come & go but that office remains the same. I am really amused at the outrage over a visit to the presidency."

Tunde Onakoya offers to sponsor student up to university level

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that professional chess player, Tunde Onakoya, intervened in the trending issue of a girl who came out to sweep with her mother.

The girl followed her mother, who works as a street sweeper in Lagos, and she was helping her do the job.

Now, Onakoya said the video touched him, and he has offered to sponsor the girl's education up to the university level.

