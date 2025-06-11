A video circulating on social media shows two expensive cars that appear to have been involved in an accident

A lot of people gathered to take a look at the scene as the cars appeared to have crashed into each other

Some people in the comment section of the video are wondering who would spend more money on repairs

A Tesla Cybertruck and a Mercedece G-Wagon appear to have been involved in a road accident.

The two cars may have scratched each other, as people online are wondering how the accident happened.

The Tesla Cybertruck and Mercedes G-Wagon scratched each other. Photo credit: Instagram/Linda Ikeji and Getty Images/Sven Piper.

In the video, which was posted on Instagram by Linda Ikeji's Blog, the Tesla Cybertruck was seen behind while the Mercedece G-Wagon was in the front.

It is not clear where the accident happened or who was at fault. People gathered at the scene to take a look.

Netizens in the comment section of the video are wondering who would spend more money if the two cars were to be fixed.

An expensive Mercedece G-Wagon car. Photo credit: Getty Images/Artistic Operations.

Reactions as Cybertruck crashes G-Wagon

Queen Nekwu Judith said:

"A G Wagon Crashing a Cyber Truck? That's a rich person's headache."

Adaralegbe Tosin Tosin said:

"The man in cyber truck is a billionaire,he loves the girl in Gwagon and he remember ramsey noah film, he decided to hit the cyber truck with Gwagon just to start conversation, meet the girl and exchange numbers.That guy will buy her a new Gwagon."

Chijioke Madu said:

"That's how they met and exchange contacts for business opportunities. Poor man pikin go think say an accident."

Wilson Mc John said:

"Cybertruck is more expensive but I don't think anything happened to cybertruck."

Oluwapaul Snow Adekoya said:

"I am sure they don’t have insurance. They have money they should go buy another and stop disturbing national peace."

Adetokunbo Afolabi Aderounmu said:

"Struggling people will be making noise insurance will do the needful in silence God punished poverty."

Chuks Maduabuchi said:

"G-wagon is at fault obviously. Even the Cybertruck tried to avoid his recklessness."

Oluyinka Adeoye said:

"Those people around should take their leave. This matter no concern person wey no fit buy the tire. The owner knows what to do."

Philip Ndubuisi Umeh II said:

"Na Cybertruck go spend more o, naija mechanic go confuse.. The antagonist fit get just scratches."

Sadiq Onimisi Haroon said:

"And the cyber truck ended up in roadside workshop."

Terry Omosigho said:

"The most expensive accident in history."

Peter Ugbo said:

"Don't mind this people today, this thing happened in Lekki phase 1, in front of Ebeano super market after they have clubs and seriously high and they want to drive."

Nigerian man builds his version of Tesla Cybertruck

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man is building a car that looks like Tesla's Cybertruck, and he has reached the stage where he drives it around.

The shape of the car looks like the one made by Elon Musk's company, and the man has proudly shown it off.

The 'Cybertruck' car is still under construction, but a video the man posted on TikTok shows that it could move.

