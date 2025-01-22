A Nigerian man is building a car that looks like Tesla's Cybertruck, and he has reached the stage where he drives it around

The shape of the car looks like the one made by Elon Musk's company, and the man has proudly shown it off

The 'Cybertruck' car is still under construction, but a video the man posted on TikTok shows that it could move

A highly talented Nigerian man has shared a video showing a 'Cybertruck' car he is constructing.

The car has reached the state where the man can drive it around a short distance, but it is still a work in progress.

The man showed himself driving the 'cybertruck' he built. Photo credit: TikTok/@yakkabad and Getty Images/ Brandon Woyshnis.

In a video posted by @yakkabad, the man was spotted moving the car from one distance to another as if he was test-driving it.

Other videos on his TikTok handle showed the 'Cybertruck' in its various stages of completion.

Many TikTok users expressed the desire to see the car when the man must have completed work on it.

Others said the boy was talented and wished him well in his quest to build his own car.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man shows car he built

@Queen of qatar said:

"This one is called cyber crime."

@FabFM Nation Tech said:

"Tesla Cybertruck Made in Nigeria."

@Ghana_Today said:

"Ok ... na now I understand why Cybertruck full for Nigeria."

@Nutmeg said:

"Elon rust."

@daimes_001 said:

"Affordable Cybertruck."

@FEDRAL said:

"Small time we go start de buy home made Tesla."

@Liptin Laxy said:

"I pray God bless you with finance to finish this amazing project amen."

@Murphy john said:

"Omo na Gadus oo nothing una wan tell me."

@Gbolahan said:

"Omo! Mad oo! Bro abeg tag me if you don make the Cybertruck finish."

@Nelson vibez said:

"How many of Dem dey back dey push am."

@Kole said:

"Cyber truck promax

@colinehi said:

"This must go viral."

@Flourish DC said:

"Cybertruck from Temu."

@sure_dollars said:

"Cameraman and sense."

@PakiOriginal said:

"I told you to tag me when launch our cyber."

@vic_tor8008 said:

"No wonder Tesla truck da plenty pass the buyers."

@evergreen said:

"Omo, clone cyber truck don Dey o… Abeg I wan buy 2 if you finish am."

@CAPTAIN OF PH said:

"Omo this cyber truck we must buy am either from USA or from aba."

@Scottie_dc said:

"I love thiss…..God go provide finance to finsh am o bosss."

@charlescute1234 said:

"Na Petrol e go dey use oooo."

@Bigiman_Tinz said:

"Elon Musk catch this one."

@Official IFA CASH said:

"Make first buy my own before he tuning too yeye anyway congratulations on your own."

