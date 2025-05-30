A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video of her smart little daughter shouting repeatedly for help ay home

According to the mum, her daughter learnt how to pronounce the word 'help' and since then she has been shouting for help

Social media users who came across the funny video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian mother left social media users in stitches with a video showing her seven-month-old daughter's new word pronunciation.

The clip captured the funny little girl repeatedly shouting "help" in a bid to get attention from her mother.

Hilarious moment a 7-month-old baby screamed for 'help'. Photo credit: @cindyofabj/TikTok.

Mum reacts as little daughter screams for help

The video was shared on TikTok by @cindyofabj, who playfully shared the background story behind her daughter's scream.

According to the mum, her daughter had newly learnt the word 'help' and since then, she has been shouting for help ay home.

"POV: My 7 month old learnt how to shout help. Since then she has been shouting for help. My baby don tire for this country," she said.

The video quickly gained attention online, with many viewers laughing over the little girl's attitude in the video.

7-month-old baby screams 'help' repeatedly in video. Photo credit: @cindyofabj/TikTok.

Reactions as little girl screams for help

TikTok users flooded the comments section with reactions, with many joking about the baby's unexpected scream for help.

@Duke Of Ngor-okpala said:

"Make she no go shout help for check point oo, u go enter wahala oo."

@iam_thebigkahuna said:

"This is hillarious wetin d baby don go tru wey make am learn how to dey shout for hep."

@Cherish said:

"The way the country dey now, person need to dey shout help every 2 seconds oh."

@franklin$02 said:

"Once she realizes she's born into a Nigerian family, nah once she begin shout help."

@Vina wells © said:

"If police catch you when she Dey shout help e don be for you oh no evidence."

@Janjosh commented:

"E reach to dey shout 4 help every seconds as far as u dey Nigeria you are automatically in trouble."

@baby Ray's said:

"Make we sha gather hand help this little angel i think mummy is pressuring her."

@Queen Chidima said:

"Madam na you get the pikin Abi no be you get am ??Make I know if I go help her or help you."

@ezeamakapriscilla0 reacted:

"Exactly what our last born learnt first when he was little omo we no rest for our house that year he is now 16years."

@_big_pre said:

"Am coming to help u my love, ah ur mama way carry u come this country we go help pass."

@Mabel_Gold wrote:

"You just start life you don dey shout help. Omo I nor envy you oo because even at my age now I dey say God help me like 20times God abeg."

@flyyy said:

"Na every second she remember say na Nigeria she end up she go dey shout ham ooo e no easy."

@NAY added:

"So wait I’m laughing I can’t even type make sure she get sleep before una go teach police check point else you go explain Taya."

Watch the video here:

Funny baby uses sign language in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a cute kid told her mother "thank you" in a video using sign language even though she could talk.

The mother insisted many times that she must say the words after she gave the girl candy to eat.

