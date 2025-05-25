A team of scientists have made a new discovery concerning onions, an important cooking ingredient known to many

The scientist who did their research at Cornell University, USA set out to discover the best way to cut an onion to avoid tears

Their research result, which has been published, discovered two ways to avoid crying while cutting onions

A group of scientists in USA discovered a new way to chop onions in order to avoid shedding tears.

The scientists did their research at Cornell University, and the result has been published for the benefit of the general public.

The scientists say a sharper knife should be used while cutting onion. Photo credit: Getty Images/Nenov, Westend61 and Joff Lee.

Source: Getty Images

Onion is a popular ingredient worldwide, but cutting it could be a nightmare for many who love the kitchen.

When cut open, an onion releases a chemical called syn-propanethial-S-oxide, which causes irritation to the eyes and makes people shed tears.

But the study has revealed two simple methods to use if one wants to avoid the onslaught of syn-propanethial-S-oxide.

According to the researchers, the first method is to make use of sharp knives while cutting onions, the Daily Mail reports.

They insist that a sharp knife would result in less release of the chemical into the air.

The scientists say:

"Duller knives tended to push down on the onion, forcing its layers to bend inward. As the cut ensued, the layers sprang back, forcing juice out into the air."

The second method is to cut the onion with less speed. People might think that cutting it fast would enable them to finish quickly and avoid the chemical, but the scientists say otherwise.

According to them, the slower the cut, the less chemical the onion is able to release into the air.

They said:

"Faster cutting also resulted in more juice generation, and thus more mist to irritate the eyes. The work highlights the importance of blade sharpening routines to limiting ejected droplets infected with pathogens in the kitchen, which pack additional outburst energy due to vegetables' outer strong casings. Beyond comfort, this practice also plays a critical role in minimizing the spread of airborne pathogens in kitchens, particularly when cutting vegetables with tough outer layers capable of storing significant elastic energy prior to rupture."

The scientists say onion should be cut slowly to avoid more emission of chemicals. Photo credit: Getty Images/ Westend61.

Source: Getty Images

The result of the research was published in arxiv.

Scientists share new information about Mars

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chinese and American scientists who are studying to know if Mars once had water bodies have made a new discovery.

People like Elon Musk have always dreamed of sending humans to Mars and making it habitable like the Earth.

The Chinese robot known as Zhurong rover landed on Mars in 2021, and it has sent back information after penetrating the ground.

Is Mars the new world?

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, is one of those passionate about taking humans to Mars.

The billionaire believes that one day, humans could colonise Mars and live there. Musk is one person who believes Mars should be renamed 'The New World.'

He said on multiple posts on X:

“Mars will be called the ‘New World' just as America was in past centuries. Mars is critical to the long-term survival of consciousness. Earth is great, but it’s fragile. We need a backup."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng