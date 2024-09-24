A Nigerian lady alleged that her landlord tapped light from her generator and secretly used it without her knowledge

The story has gone viral and fascinated social media users after a lady said it happened to her sister in Lagos state

The lady said her sister is now prepared to drag the landlord to court insisting she has evidence to prove the claim

A Lagos lady is alleging that her landlord secretly tapped light from her new generator.

The lady had bought a generator which could power all the things in her apartment, but suddenly, the power of the generator dropped.

The lady said she would sue the landlord.

Sharing the story, Phine Smile said her sister had relocated to Lagos recently and rented the apartment in question.

She investigated and found out that the landlord and one other neighbour were connected to the light coming from her sister's apartment and, by extension, her generator.

Lady alleges landlord tapped light from her sister's room

Due to the fact that the landlord and the tenant reportedly shared the generator light with Phine's sister, the generator could no longer shudder the load.

Phine said she removed her sister's appliances and increased the voltage from the generator, leading to a damage of appliances in the landlord's and the neighbour's room. Electrical cables in the house were also damaged.

The landlord noticed what happened and called a meeting of tenants in the house.

During the meeting, Phine said she presented evidence to substantiate her claim of illegal connections.

She said during the meeting, the landlord said tenants would contribute money to fix damaged cables, and she kicked against it.

Her words:

"I was marvelled at the rate they thought we were fools and asked them if they really thought they were playing us. You did an illegal connection that burnt wires, and instead of you begging, you want to play smart because we are women, ba?"

Landlord's wife begs during meeting

When the landlord asked for evidence, Phine said she had recorded the illegal connection and the resultant explosion caused by her sister's generator in her phone. She said they would sue the landlord.

She said:

"I played the video of the explosion of yesterday and played a video recording of the wiring connection by my electrician as well as what the landlords electrician said. I told him how the pumping machine and security light were on her prepaid, and the man said, "How did we know all this?" And the whole meeting scattered. The man wanted to jump and collect the phone. I didn't go alone, I had two gentle men in mufti around who held him back.

"I played my conversation with the former tenant who is ready to be a witness in court and that all his tenants experience the same thing. Then the lawyer took over and notified him we would sue, and if he thinks the video is only on this phone, we have sent to 10 different people as backup. His wife started begging."

Nigerian lady buys new generator

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who owns a generator is doing a good job in her hostel as she allows people to charge their phones.

The lady said she is the only one who owns a generator in the entire hostel and everyone sometimes depends on her.

She showed how her room was filled with people's phones plugged in for charging on a particular day she put on her generator.

