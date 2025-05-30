A photographer has posted a clip of his doctor using ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI

The puzzled patient found the medical practitioner using the AI chatbox while attending to him, and was blown away

His video did not sit well with some people, who frowned at the doctor's action, while others defended it

A video of a doctor making use of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, while with a patient has elicited mixed reactions on social media.

His patient, a photographer known as @sunbaked5, was amazed to see his doctor using such and recorded him while at it.

"Bro this is my doctor," the awed photographer wrote.

In the clip, the doctor, wearing his medical jacket, backed the photographer and interacted with him while focusing on a computer.

A closer look at the system showed the doctor was on a ChatGPT chatbox page. At the time of this report, the photographer's video had amassed over three million views on TikTok.

Some people were unhappy with the doctor's action.

Watch his video below:

Reactions trail video of doctor using ChatGPT

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

1976PianoMJM🎶🎼🔥 said:

"My dr did the same started looking things on google. I walked out. Had these white spots inside my lip from being dehydrated, had to do my own research."

X said:

"They die a test with doctors, doctors and ChatGPT and ChatGPT alone. ChatGPT was 98% right and won. So you are save."

Kalima said:

"This is how doctors have always done it it's just the newest form of it. it's called research and checking your work before you kill a patient."

L said:

"I mean it’s gone give pretty accurate results and especially since it’s prompted by a doctor, it’s not like a normal person giving on the prompt."

Yanna said:

"Judging by yall comments I can tell none of you work in the medical field. The human body is complicated and there are thousands of diseases. It would be impossible for one human to remember everything. Of course doctors have to refer to resources. However using ChatGPT is a little crazy being that there are websites strictly for MDs with accurate and peer reviewed information."

The Adesina Family said:

"But doctors alway say, don’t Google your symptoms. It’s because they want to Google."

LTF said:

"That’s what I’m saying these Doctors ain’t bout nothing!! Last time I went he was googling my symptoms."

T.K. said:

"You can report him to the the hospital board for this. ChatGPT is not an accredited source for doctors and use of it can be seen as a violation of HIPPA."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady in the UK had used ChatGPT to create a shopping list.

Graduate uses ChatGPT to prepare for interview

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a law graduate who used ChatGPT to prepare for his interview had shared an unexpected outcome.

He noted that ChatGPT helped him to accurately predict up to 95% of the questions he was asked. Due to his outcome, he recommended large language model (LLM) AI tools rather than paying tutors to prepare for the NNPC interview.

“I used ChatGPT to prep for my NNPC interview and it accurately predicted 95% of the questions I was asked. LLMs > paying boomer and millennial tutors," he tweeted.

