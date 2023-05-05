A talented young lady shared her celebratory moment as she received her certificate to become a professional baker

The video has received reactions on TikTok as some could not stop admiring the cake she baked, while others desired to pursue that same profession

Some netizens have taken to the comment section to congratulate her on her achievement and dedication to becoming a professional baker

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A young lady and a gifted baker has impressed many on TikTok and shared her happy occasion while showcasing her expertise.

In a video shared by @belove230, the talented lady worked on a seven-layered cake, showcasing the final result, which wowed many.

A gifted baker impresses many with her skill. Photo credit: TikTok/@belove230

Source: TikTok

A gifted baker has impressed many

The clip showed the lady kneeling while being prayed for and sprayed money on as she was celebrated by those around her and her boss.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

During the celebration, the young baker displayed her fantastic artwork, a seven-layered cake of blue, white, and black designs. The proud baker stood proudly beside her cake with a mask on.

From the video, it could be deduced that she had completed her training as a baker and had become a professional baker.

Watch the video:

Many have congratulated her via the comment section and also concluded that her boss will be super proud of having a talented apprentice like her.

As of writing this, her thrilling video has gathered over 40,000 likes and more than 400 comments.

Below are some of the reactions gathered from the post:

@Grace said :

“wowwwwwww beautiful”

@joyice said :

“ congratulations”

@ joy M queen said :

“Congratulations”

@ liberty, Peter said:

“want to learn.”

“ Where is your location.”

@ confidence commented:

“Congratulations, dear, more grace.”

@ precious said :

“location”

@ jayjayrejoice said :

“wooowww”

Lady bakes cake that looks like sewing machine

Meanwhile, in a related story Legit.ng previously reported about a talented lady who baked a cake that looked like a sewing machine.

She revealed she was nervous when the order came as she had never done anything with that shape before.

Just as she was about to reject the order, the baker summoned courage and went all in. According to her, the courage gave birth to a masterpiece.

Source: Legit.ng