A Nigerian makeup artist has captured the attention of netizens after sharing a video of her elderly White client

In the video, she revealed the woman's stunning transformation after a bridal makeover, and also captured her young Nigerian groom

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to comment on the couple's age difference

A Nigerian makeup artist's recent post about a newlywed interracial couple has sparked mixed reactions in the comments.

The makeup artist had given the elderly White bride a stunning bridal makeover which she showed off in the video.

Interracial couple tie knot in heartwarming video Photo credit: @beninmakeupartist1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Interracial couple trends online over age difference

However, the end part of the clip captured the White woman's Nigerian husband and his young-looking appearance caused a frenzy online.

The makeup artist, known as @benin_makeupartist1 on TikTok, shared the video with a heartfelt message, wishing the couple a happy married life.

"Happy married life. My client," she said.

Shortly after she shared the video, the post went viral, with many viewers flocking to the comments section to share their thoughts on the couple's age difference.

Older White woman marries younger Nigerian man Photo credit: @beninmakeupartist1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

While some users expressed admiration for the couple's love and commitment to each other, others couldn't help but comment on the glaring age gap between the two.

Reactions trail video of interracial couple's age difference

TikTok users stormed the comments section on the platform to share their opinions.

@lovelyme716 said:

"I no fit marry single mother don finely marry granny with great grandchildren."

@Abby said:

"If say na Nigeria person e marry now , una go blaspheme but because na oyibo Now, it’s love and normal. Abuja to Lagos na long distance relationship, but Lagos to England na love, my people my people."

@Alecia Campbell said:

"If she happy the most revolutionary thing you can do is have JOY."

@IVIE OBA reacted:

"If to say na so young oyibo boys dey marry old African women i for congratulate una."

@joanarrias343 commented:

"But really!!? why you want to get married with such a young guy. because you know what he wants."

@Mama added:

"I don’t understand please can’t two people just fall in love ? If nah man go marry small girl now una no go talk. Congratulations. Happy married life."

Watch the video below:

Oyinbo woman and Nigerian husband go viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming video of a young interracial couple’s blissful marriage went viral.

The wife, who is Oyinbo, captured a sweet moment with her Nigerian husband on camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng