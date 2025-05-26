A young Nigerian lady has expressed utter shock on social media after visiting the popular ShopRite in Akure, Ondo state

In a video, she lamented over the condition of the shipping mall and wondered why there were only few items in stock

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady felt so disappointed when she visited a popular shopping mall in Akure, Ondo state.

The lady, who visited ShopRite, captured a clip of the mall's empty shelves and few stock, causing many to question the store's operations.

Nigerian lady who visited ShopRite in Akure cries out over state of mall.

Lady cries out after visiting ShopRite

The video, shared by @deenuafoods on TikTok, showed the alleged reality of the mall, with many shelves either empty or with just a few items on display.

In her caption, the lady expressed her confusion and disappointment while seeking answers about what was going on.

"ShopRite Akure what's going on? I'm confused someone should please tell me if there's something I'm missing," she said.

Lady cries out over condition of ShopRite mall that she visited.

Reactions trail video of ShopRite

The video quickly gained attention on TikTok, with many users taking to the comments section to share their reactions.

Some expressed sympathy with the lady, while others offered possible explanations for the mall's state.

@Rejoice said:

"Worst part is Lagos shoprite now sells nylon to customers."

@temmygold said:

"Months from now, you will be in a better situation. Claim it."

@ayodelejoshuayink asked:

"Every one will run away from this question do you love God??"

@annaeze8 said:

"State of the economy, this looks funny but it's not. The Apc government is killing people's businesses and taking away the purchasing power of the people."

@Michelle_thriftoclock wrote:

"No more ShopRite in Nigeria, Dey said so for a long time. I think they re moving small small."

@motionojee said:

"For a business like ShopRite to survive in this Nigeria is not easy. Since a Nigerian man bought Nigeria ShopRite nothing is working again even the one at wuse zone 5 Abuja is closed."

@OMOBOLANLE said:

"Omo I dey think say naa only Lagos oo, I enter ShopRite festac last night I no see any chocolate or biscuits buy."

@Joseph Ajíbódù • Software Eng wrote:

"Management has changed and that’s the problem. ShopRite is now a franchise in Nigeria, the actual owners are no longer operating them. They just lease out the name to others to keep running it."

@nikkyexcelempire said:

"Na so delight for here take start oo, I reach there on my birthday and dem nor on light na paper and phone dem take do calculations for me, even when I dey pick product the staff dey follow me up and down cause no cctv i wan die for laugh."

@Chinweyndu Jude wrote:

"It’s like they want to leave Nigeria or what, ShopRite now it’s filled with tissue peppers and bottled water."

@Oyinlomo D’General said:

"Na sango Ota own first start, if you enter there everywhere just dey echo you no need mic if you won do meeting inside there."

@nehitafreda smile added:

"Omo is not a lie shop rite is bankrupt I asked then the same thing the last time I went to one in Abuja."

