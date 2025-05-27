A young Nigerian hair vendor showed off her latest achievement in a TikTok post that went viral

She announced that she had bought her first car worth N20 million with the money from her business

She showed off the car, and netizens congratulated her, while some wished for the same blessing

A young Nigerian lady who sells wigs online celebrated her first car, worth N20 million.

She stated that she got money to buy the car from her wig business, as she celebrated her latest achievement.

In a video by @ninihaircollections1, the pretty lady announced that it was the first car she had ever bought.

She showed off the beautiful black car, which was decorated with a big red bow and balloons.

The young lady was seen opening the car door as she happily held the balloons and celebrated with a dance.

She captioned the video:

"POV: Your business got you your first car worth N20 million."

Watch her video below:

Reactions as hair vendor buys N20m car

Many who came across the viral video celebrated with the young lady as she proudly showed off the car.

Others "tapped" into the blessing and declared their wish to celebrate their cars someday.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Your Makeup Bestie said:

"Omg!!! Congratulations my girl!! The best and most reliable hair vendor ever."

@THRIFT VENDOR IN ABEOKUTA said:

"Abeg God no sleep for my matter abeg even if nah 1order abeg make Una help me."

@quinn fantasy said:

"Dear God I see what you doing for others."

@Zyns Glam said:

"Congratulations my love. God this kind of blessings I deserve am too."

@that_interior_girl___ said:

"My car, but mine is white. This car is sooooo good."

@PREORDER VENDOR IN IKORODU said:

"Congratulations. I will come back here to give my testimony also."

@biolasbar_1 said:

"God when. Even one customer I ve not seen on dis app."

@prettyihade said:

"God as you dey do for others abeg see me too take because of my mama pity me."

@ENUGU PERFUME&LASH/BROW-VENDOR said:

"Congratulations my love. You worked hard for this more keys boo."

Man buys tipper as his 3rd vehicle

In a related story on Legit.ng, a young Nigerian man gained online praise after buying a customised tipper as his third vehicle.

He celebrated the purchase with friends and an elderly woman, believed to be his mother, who blessed him with olive oil.

The man stressed the value of investment over pleasure, hinting at the price of the truck in a viral video.

