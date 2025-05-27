A Nigerian man has shared a video showing the investment that his girlfriend did with the money he gave her for an iPhone

Instead of purchasing a high-end phone with the cash gift, the smart lady chose to rent a shop and stock it with provisions instead

Massive reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users stormed the comments section to react

A young Nigerian lady showed off her amazing entrepreneurial spirit after receiving a cash gift from her boyfriend.

The smart lady wisely invested the money in a provision shop, leaving her boyfriend surprised and in disbelief.

Man displays girlfriend's provision shop

Her story gained attention online after her boyfriend shared a video about her smart and unexpected decision.

The boyfriend, @chiinadams on TikTok, said he had given her the money to buy an iPhone, but she chose to open a shop instead.

"I give werey money for iPhone she use am go open shop. Nene. That's my girl y'all. I just tire," she said.

Reactions as lady opens provision shop

The video sparked reactions on TikTok with many praising the lady's business acumen and resourcefulness.

Many commended her for thinking outside the box and making a smart investment, rather than indulging in a luxury item.

@MIMI said:

"Please I beg which business person fit start with 30k please."

@Iyke Kelvin said:

"I swear the phone is better than this business. A lot to do with the phone that will bring her some money like Affiliate marketing or drop shipping etc. The rent will close than that business. This business has a lot of competition."

@Kenellah said:

"My Man sent me money for iPhone I use am buy machine for my fashion skills. How to tell him now is the problem."

@MINISTER EDIPRAISE said:

"Now support the werey make the business grow so that she will buy the iPhone later."

@CEO Larry Gadgets said:

"Even the werey come get sense pass who give am money to take buy iphone."

@B!G N@TTY said:

"Omo if na me I go still credit her another 1M at least she no go bill me again."

@Last card said:

"She get sense ooo if na me na the phone I go buy ooo my small sense no go carry me go business oo."

@chichi angel said:

"Wow she did well me that my husband went and buy iPhone 16 Pro for me saying he wants to surprise me, how I wish he gave the money to me if I talk he will say I’m not appreciative. Mtechwww."

@Chibuike Ojeogu commented:

"Omo just marry her this is Type of women I'm looking for to date not those one that values iPhone more than something else."

@Romoney said:

"Add more capital support her and work together with her then make sure her birthday surprise her with a latest iPhone don't give money to buy again."

@ayomide commented:

"This is a good wife material, u just need to sub to d shop as u go dey sub for her on dat iphone."

@Amkay collection reacted:

"She wants to be rich and stop begging you for money great idea."

@Ice Money wrote:

"Na this kind girl I need. No be all this werey way don invest their life inside wig and iPhone."

@AMA_ANIMONYAM said:

"Same happened to me. He gave me 10,000ghc to buy a phone and I use it to expand my perfume business. I'm still using my old phone TECNO POP 8."

@Nikkyporsh05 said:

"And you call her Werey? You won’t thank God that brought a virtuous woman to you, It shows she has a bright future ahead of her."

@SAD_BOI added:

"If na me I go double the money for her immediately, does kind of girls are very hard to see."

Watch the video here:

Lady sets up small provision shop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hardworking Nigerian lady went viral on social media after showing off her new provision shop.

In a video, she happily displayed the goods in the shop and gave gratitude to God for the achievement.

