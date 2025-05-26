A Nigerian mother has shared her excitement with social media users after seeing the result of her daughter's 2025 UTME

According to the woman, her daughter initially scored 149 in the first examination before she was rescheduled to resit

Social media users who came across her post on the X app stormed the comments section to congratulate her daughter

A Nigerian mother was so full of joy over her daughter's impressive performance in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The mother shared the exciting news on the X app, revealing that her daughter had greatly improved her score.

UTME candidate's score goes from 149 to 323

The happy woman, known on X as @jessichi80, disclosed that her daughter's efforts paid off, as she scored 323 in the retake, a great increase from her initial score of 149.

"Daughter had 149 and 323 now. Thank you," she said.

This improvement happened after the Joint Admission and Examination Board (JAMB) rescheduled some her daughter and some other students to rewrite the examination.

Remember, the board had rescheduled about 379,997 affected candidates for another Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2025.

The process reportedly began on May 15, after the registrar of the examination body, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed it a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, May 14.

The affected candidates had faced serious technical glitches in the five states of the southeast and Lagos and were asked to retake the UTME 2025.

Prof. Oloyede said:

“206,610 in 65 centres were affected in Lagos and 92 centres in the Owerri zone comprising 173,387 candidates in the five states of the South East were affected.”

Reactions as UTME candidate gets 321

The post sparked congratulatory messages from Nigerians who flooded the comments section to celebrate the daughter's achievement.

Many users praised the daughter's efforts while others commended her mother for the support and encouragement she must have provided.

Xlife said:

"Woow. She'll be so happy. I can't imagine the joy. Congratulations to her."

Philip Maxx said:

"This is what Justice and equity gives. Kudos to all who spoke out and fought for it. Congratulations."

Olachi Floyd said:

"Woooqw!!!!!!!!!! Massive congratulations to her."

Okwy Bruder said:

"Congratulations to her, and thanks for appreciating his efforts."

Chioma Imo Princess added:

"Congratulations."

@nifemi said:

"Jamb said the highest for the rescheduled is 200+ how una dey get 300+ lairs."

@Ify Rejoice said:

"Mine is from 177 to 241. God did. Y'all should go view and like my recent post."

@Prestige Love 2006 wrote:

"Are u guys sure because I scored low."

@Blexin reacted:

"Mine was 151 to fuking 232 I shout people were coming to my rescue."

Nigerian girl's JAMB result surfaces online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother came online to talk about her daughter's performance in the just-concluded UTME.

The mother said her daughter was confident that she would do well, as she boasted she would score nothing less than 330.

