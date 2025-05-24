A Nigerian lady has shared the voice note that her mother sent to her after seeing the receipt of her skincare product

In the voice note, the woman expressed utter shock that her daughter had such an amount of money to spend on her skin

While sharing the voice note online, the funny daughter said she was glad that her mother didn't see all the receipts of every product she bought

A Nigerian mother recently tackled her daughter over the 'outrageous' amount of money she spent on a skincare product.

The woman sent an epic voice note to her daughter after coming across the receipt of a skincare product she purchased.

Mum tackles daughter over skincare expense

In a TikTok post, the daughter identified as @maes0ma, posted the voice note from her mother, sparking reactions from netizens.

The voice note captured the woman's shock upon finding the receipt for a N7,000 skincare product her daughter bought.

She claimed that she was searching for a book when she came across the receipt and she questioned her daughter's financial priorities.

Speaking further, the woman subtly criticised her daughter for spending such an amount on skincare while frequently requesting money for transport, lunch, and other essentials from her.

She said:

"God has exposed you o. I was looking for a book and I saw your receipt for only cream. So you have this kind of money? So you have N7,000 that you're using to buy only cream. Still you will ask me for transport money and money for lunch and card. But you can buy cream of N7,000. If I beg you for money, better give me. Because I didn't know that you have made money. Mmesoma cream of N7,000? There's no problem. Whenever I call you for money, better give me."

While sharing the voice note online, the funny daughter said she was glad that her mother only saw the receipt of one product out of all the skincare products she purchased.

In her words:

"POV: My mum mistakenly saw the receipt I used in buying skincare. I thank God the receipt she saw is just the one I used in buying body scrub. If she now see everything nko. God abeg oooh. My mom is soooo dramatic please."

Reactions as mum laments over daughter skincare expense

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Chukwuoma said:

"My mom asked me how much is my nivea sunscreen that she likes it (I bought 22k) I told her bought it 3k."

@Nancified_Insights said:

"Mmesoma you don buy market, Why u go buy ude 7 thousaaaannnnddddd?No stress Asa Prof Biko."

@UNIQUE DERA said:

"Na Nivea cream go be 7k naw other creams na from 12k to 20 something only cream o scrub and others never enter oo your mummy funny."

@Shugacyndy21 said:

"Wetin dy make laugh loud is the way she describes it. Asa prof the second."

@Fineapple |SocialMedia Manager said:

"If your mum sees my own body cream price, that means she go scream pass this one."

@ÒÑYÍNYËCHÚKWU said:

"Mmesoma bby don't mind our mothers. My mom will say 3500 own too much ahswear. Thank God say na Vaseline 700 I dey use."

@Up 2 No GuD wrote:

"And Mae Soma go don lie give her mama say na Ude 750 she dey rub."

@lydiasbeautysecret reacted:

"Asa prof abeg ooo skincare is an essential makeup, we must glow."

@OmaLicha said:

"Mama your daughter has made it. Odogwu nwanyi a whole 7k for cream. Make una leave me o."

@Omaasglitz|chicwears in Enugu said:

"Nivea is 5,000 or more now na which cream do you guys use at home?Agaba took me out."

@𝗧𝗚𝗦 | Aba Pro Hairstylist commented:

"This is so relatable. Be like Nmeso, you go send me money as you dey send give mummy oh."

@Eva Faith Vincent added:

"The day my mum will see my receipts from Mira skincare. She fit call igwe for me make igwe give me award."

Watch the video here:

Woman gives daughters N20k to shop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother recently took her three daughters to a mall to teach them how to make wise decisions with money.

In a video, she gave them N20,000 each and asked them to shop for things that will not go above their budget.

