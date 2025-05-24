A Nigerian mother has shared a heartwarming video of her loving twin babies caring for themselves in the bedroom

According to the mother, she rushed to have her bath when she saw them sleeping but they woke up before she was done bathing

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A heartwarming video shared by a Nigerian mother on social media has captured the attention of netizens.

The video posted via her TikTok account showed the adorable bond that existed between her adorable twin babies.

Mum shares what she came back to see after leaving her two babies alone in the bedroom. Photo credit: @if4oma/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum posts heartwarming throwback of twin babies

In the clip, which has been making the rounds on TikTok, the twins were seen looking out for each other in their mother's absence.

The mother, identified by the handle @if4oma, posted the the throwback clip, reminiscing on the special moment she witnessed when she had briefly left her babies sleeping while she took a quick bath.

Upon returning, she was amazed to see the twins caring for each other, a scene that clearly melted her heart.

The clip captured the twins snuggled up together, looking so calm and relaxed with each other.

Despite being left unattended for a short while, the babies seemed to be enjoying each other's company, an evidence of the strong bond that twin siblings often share.

"Throwback to when I rushed to have my bath because my twins were sleeping then I came out to see them like this. I was so excited because I didn't hear them cry. Good babies. I'm blessed," the video's caption read.

Mum who left her twin babies in the bedroom to have her bath returns to a pleasant sight. Photo credit: @if4oma/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as mum gushes over twin babies

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Le_Nora_1 | Twin mum+1 said:

"Should I tell you the truth? They were actually fighting but adjusted wen you came into the room. Trust me."

@Joomie Obi said:

"They remembered they were room mates in the tummy and decided to catch up."

@user2980491389385@Rita said:

"My own the only thing that they know is fight each other."

@Dominique wrote:

"The one laying down looks exactly like the baby we meet yesterday at the studio and his name is is wealth too. They are so cute!"

@Gladiator said:

"I hope say you snap them pictures like this."

@Mary Andrea Harrison wrote:

"Make god self gimme one when I’m ready."

@SENAMA said:

"This one wey you just dey show me twins so, I never ready o."

@Alaga in Ibadan &Osogbo said:

"They are soo lovely."

@Bose added:

"This is beautiful."

@Quiinjuls reacted:

"As a twin mama, things like this makes me cry."

Watch the video here:

Mum posts video of twin daughters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she entered the room of her twin daughters who are still babies.

In the trending clip, she found one of them resting her head on her sister's lap, with her sister gently patting her head.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng