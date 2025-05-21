A Nigerian man who bears a striking resemblance to late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, has gone viral on TikTok

In a video, the young man showed his face and stated that people always tell him about his resemblance to the late actor

However, he noted that he doesn't see the resemblance himself and asked netizens to confirm if the resemblance is true

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to settle a debate about his resemblance to the late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope.

The young man's video, which showed his likeness to the deceased actor, quickly went viral on TikTok.

Man speaks on resemblance to late Junior Pope

The video was shared by TikTok user @starmark, who expressed confusion about the similarity.

According to the user, people frequently comment on his resemblance to Junior Pope, but he himself fails to see the likeness.

Seeking clarity, he turned to the online community for their opinions on whether or not he bore a resemblance with the deceased actor.

"Am confused. Do you guys think it's true that I resemble Junior Pope? What was that? I'm confused. I don't see the resemblance. Who does that?" he said.

Reactions trail man's resemblance to late Junior Pope

The man's video sparked reactions from TikTok users with many confirming the resemblance.

Some even jokingly referred to him as Junior Pope's doppelganger while others wondered why he bore such a striking resemblance to the deceased.

The video garnered significant attention, with users eagerly sharing their thoughts on the matter.

@Tel said:

"Junior pope inside casket being opened Mr search bar why."

@Pretty Diamond8185 said:

"1st I think say na junior pope oo but I remember he is now in heaven not inside d forest."

@Purelove Ifunanya commented:

"Someone said she really miss junior pope that he should come and take her and the person reading this comment."

@felly pupa said:

"Please go marry his wife just to make the children happy again welcome back junior pope."

@wisiboy said:

"Na only when popular person die na him them dey see somebody from nowhere wa resemble am oo."

@Babe. S said:

"Hope you’re not wasting your time by thinking that you look like junior pope."

@Precious_Olise said:

"You don't see the resemblance na me wan come see am?? They play."

@Lloyd Legendz said:

"At first I taught it was junior pope but then I remembered its a recent trend keep resting baba."

@celebrity_Barman commented:

"Who else have ever dated someone online and never get to see each other till you guys broke up."

@I am purity added:

"Let assume say junior pope never die una for gather shot movie, title identical twins but i pray your life will not end like his own in Jesus name Amen."

Watch the video here:

Lady finds someone who looks like her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two Nigerian ladies who are not related biologically caused a stir online over their striking physical similarities.

The lady had jumped on a challenge that required people to post their childhood photo and their current picture.

