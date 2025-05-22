A lady has said her mother lived the kind of life which was not acceptable to her because of what she did

According to the lady, her mother lived a wayward life and gave birth to all her children through different men

She said she did not grow up with her biological mother, as she was not always around to take care of her children

A lady said the kind of life her mother lived negatively affected her and her siblings.

She said her mother adopted a lifestyle which described as wayward due to how she abandoned them.

Source: TikTok

The lady, who spoke in a video interview with Silent Beads, said her mother abandoned her and her siblings.

She lamented that she did not grow up with her biological mother. Instead, she lived with a foster mother.

According to the lady, her mother was not always around to take care of them.

She said she and her siblings are from different fathers and wondered why her mother lived that way.

Her words:

"All my siblings and I actually have different fathers and it actually didn't make sense because our age intervals was just a year or two. So, I kept wondering the kind of lifestyle she was living when she was young. I didn't grow up with my mum. So, I have always not experienced that kind of mother-daughter relationship with her. I grew up with my grandmother. So, she said it was hard for her to take care of my siblings plus me because my mum was always not at home. So, she had to give some of us up for adoption. So, I grew up with a Muslim woman, my foster mother, Hajia Hawa. Yes, I grew up with her. She is the only mother that I know."

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady says her mother lived a wayward life

@Iamxorlali said:

"On a serious note. I’m not comfortable with this new trend of bringing our parents to social media. This is not us! There’s always a better way of settling this issues."

@Sika said:

"We can't judge the biological mother until we've walked a day in her shoes."

@Irene Darko976 said:

"This is so sad, trauma is a big issue in Ghana sadly your mum was looking for love in the wrong places, this happened to a lot of girls she didn't have the love in the household."

@EMPRESS P said:

"Does it mean that we now bring everything on podcast and shows? What happened to family privacy hmmm."

Source: Legit.ng