Mixed reactions have followed a video of a black lady entering a transparent public toilet in Japan

The lady said the toilet remains transparent unless the user locks the door, and gave a quick demonstration for people to see

While some people were amazed by the transparent toilet design, others said they wouldn't be comfortable using it

A lady, Somi Lynda, visited a transparent public toilet in Japan and made a video of how it works.

The content creator noted that the toilet becomes opaque once it has been locked from the inside by its user.

In a video posted on TikTok, Lynda entered the toilet and locked the door, causing it to turn opaque.

Speaking on the idea behind the transparent toilet, the lady said it makes it easier for someone on the outside to ascertain if anyone is already using it. Words layered on her video read:

"Unless you lock the doors.

"This allows you to check the cleanliness and whether anyone is using the toilet from the outside.

"The exterior only turns opaque once locked.

"I hope everyone remembers."

Watch her video below:

Netizens react to Japan's transparent toilet

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the transparent toilet below:

Nihao¥B said:

"Super cute I'd use this right now once it clean."

Ewa 🫶🏾❤️🇳🇬 said:

"Going in with a wrapper in my bag always."

OLAROTIMI🌟🤍 said:

"I saw it in one Korean movie I thought it's editing."

Ben said:

"I know myself, I’ll forget to lock the door."

prettybecoming_adel said:

"Nah I have trust issues. I'm keeping my pee till we home okay?"

@ Lael said:

"LoL, imagine the light getting back on automatically."

Anna said:

"I always forget to lock the door at home,so that's too risky for me."

rozeeta said:

"Why blur it...I'd comfortably sit there... finish my business and walk out a happy client."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had shown off her luxury restroom with an air conditioner, a smart TV and a remote-controlled toilet.

Japan's high-tech toilets go global

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan's high-tech toilets were fast becoming global attractions and a must-have in luxury bathrooms worldwide.

A Japanese company, which pioneered the electric bidets it claimed have sparked "a global revolution from wiping to washing", said that overseas revenue for its toilets has roughly doubled from 100 billion yen ($673 million) in 2012. A senior executive of the company, identified as Shinya Tamura, who oversees international business, told AFP the brand's growth has been a word-of-mouth success.

The company's international net sales for housing equipment are currently less than a third of those in Japan. It wants to boost sales in the Americas by 19 percent over two years to "establish a solid position" there and offset less urgent demand in China. But with more people in the market for a squeaky clean bum, US competitors are challenging the Japanese company.

