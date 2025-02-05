A lady has proudly given internet users a tour of her lavish restroom which has breath-taking features

She showcased six things about her luxury restroom that make sense, including its remote-controlled toilet

Internet users were blown away by the state of her restroom, with some suggesting other things that could be added

A mum, @adaugoonwuka, has shown off her opulent restroom on social media, highlighting six amazing things about it.

In a TikTok video, the proud lady showed her followers the air conditioner in the restroom.

Rare features in her luxury restroom

Apart from the air conditioner, the restroom also boasts a 50-inch Samsung smart television, an electric rechargeable remote-controlled toilet and a jacuzzi bathtub.

Other features of the restroom, as seen in the clip, include an intercom to take and make calls within the house and a motion-controlled sensor mirror.

"It's Luxury or Nothing 😍🔥Which is your fav?" she asked her followers.

Watch her video below:

Luxury restroom thrills people

Caris_Onose03 said:

"I think a mouka foam, couch, a fridge and a center table would make it more beautiful and comfortable ma’am."

Kemzsola said:

"Una no even fear electric wire inside place weh water Dey hmm ok oo."

Henstel said:

"E never complete my sister, Dem for put the one wey go wash the toilet cos human being no suppose stress to wash am."

Lyly love 🌹 said:

"Omo this woman video should go viral, her house is beautiful."

MamaBear said:

"There’s still space for microwave and fridge ...You then keep air fryer on top of the microwave just incase."

teebag55 said:

"Bathroom wey we dey spend 10 minutes he reach your turn you turn bathroom to vacation."

Molly🍭 said:

"Television inside toilet like this😩if I enter toilet na the next day I go come out."

Becky’s Cakes and Surprises said:

"Na to bring 10 by12 inches vita foam with mini Hisense fridge make everything complete."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had shown off his luxurious toilet that cost N700k.

Luxury toilet with tree inside

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a luxury toilet with a tree in it has sent social media users into a frenzy.

Pictures of the toilet were shared on X (formerly Twitter) and gained massive traction. The toilet was crafted and designed with great skills.

In the photos, the toilet appeared to be an outdoor one owing to the ray of sunlight penetrating it from the top but the covering and door put this in contention.

