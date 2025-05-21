A Nigerian lady said a church attended by her mother sold a cherry to her for N1000 and called fruit of life

The lady was livid, noting that her mother had been brainwashed to believe that the cherry would work miracles

She noted that a single cherry was not supposed to cost that much, as she could buy one for N100 by the roadside

A Nigerian church sold agbalumo to a woman for N1000, and she bought it.

The woman bought the fruit and took it home, much to the consternation of her daughter, who was angry.

The lady said the church sold the agbalumo for N1000. Photo credit: TikTok/@cliffordeliottv and pricepally.

In a video reposted on TikTok by @cliffordeliottv, the woman's daughter was seen displaying the fruit.

She lamented that her mother and other members of the church were brainwashed into buying one agbalumo for N1000.

The lady said the fruit would not cost more than N100 if she were to buy it from the roadside vendors.

Her words:

"Tell me why my mother will go to church and they will sell this thing N1000 for her. Fruit of life. What is wrong with Africans with this religion something sef? They don dey brainwash una well well. Fruit of life, N1000? I go open am lick am now, e go dey slap. Fruit of life. So without this thing, you no go get life? Dem don use una cash out. N1000 per one agbalumo. Agbalumo wey you go go junction buy N100."

Many people in Nigeria consume the star apple. Photo credit: Getty Images/Ozoz Sokoh.

The video was originally shared by @evermimi5

Nutritional value of agbalumo

According to an article which was published on pricepally.com Toluwalase "Nate" Kadiri, the African star apple, also known as agbalumo has a lot of nutritional benefits.

He wrote:

"The African star apple is a small fruit with a reddish color. But what it lacks in size, it makes up for in nutritional value. It’s richer in vitamin C and ascorbic acid than oranges. It’s also rich in calcium, iron, phosphorus, and iron. The African star apple is a low-calorie, fiber-rich fruit. As a result, it promotes weight loss. Dietary fiber promotes weight loss by preventing overheating, making you feel full, and reducing your appetite for food. Lack of fiber and fluids leads to constipation, the infrequent release of stools for weeks or longer. But the African cherry supplies the body with fiber and water to fight constipation."

How much is the African star apple?

According to the blog, the 25 pieces of the African star apple can be purchased for N875.

Lady shows off fruits in her compound

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady showed off the many fruits and vegetables that she enjoyed for free as a farmer’s daughter.

She flaunted the fruit trees in her compound and other agricultural products that her mother had.

Netizens who came across the video hailed her family as some wished they had such trees in their home.

She said:

She said: “I’m bored, so let me show you everything you can get in my house for free… My mum took this farming thing seriously. ALL THANKS TO MY MOTHER. I wasn’t able to show all the fruits and vegies, but I think this much is okay.”

