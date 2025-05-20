An emotional Nigerian woman could not hide her tears when she finally returned home after nine years of moving to Canada

According to the story, the woman lost her mother after relocating to Canada but was unable to return for her funeral

Nine years after she left Nigeria, she finally returned to reunite with her father and other family members with tears flowing down her cheeks

An emotional reunion happened when a Nigerian woman, who had spent nine years building a new life in Canada, finally returned home to her family.

The encounter was captured on video, showing the joy and relief that filled her heart as she was reunited with her loved ones.

Source: TikTok

Woman cries as she sees family again

The heartwarming moment was shared by TikTok user @ova_films, with a caption that detailed the woman's story.

According to the caption, the woman's journey to Canada had been marked by both happiness and tragedy.

Having established herself as a wife, mother, and citizen in her adopted country, she still carried the weight of being away from her family back home.

A great part of her emotional burden stemmed from her inability to bid a final farewell to her mother, who passed away while she was abroad.

The pain of not being able to hold her mother's hand one last time had lingered, leaving a mark on her heart.

Source: TikTok

Upon her return to Nigeria, the woman was met with open arms by her father and other family members.

Tears streamed down her face as she was enveloped in a warm family embrace.

The reunion was not about grand gestures or public displays of emotion, but a quiet moment of reconnection with her roots and loved ones.

"You might cry watching this. Such wholesome family moment. 9 years ago, Ms_nmaevanz left home with a heart full of dreams, headed for a new life in Canada. In that time, she became a wife, a mother, and a citizen, yet a part of her always stayed home. While she was away, her mother passed, and she couldn't come back to say goodbye, couldn't hold her hand one last time. That pain never left her. So today, she returned, not for the world to see, but for her father to feel. A quiet surprise, a sacred moment she asked me to capture in silence. This was never about a grand entrance, it was about coming home to what's left of love," the video's caption read.

Reactions as woman reunites with dad

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@mary rose 492 said:

"Make una dey buy hand kachifs and capri-sun for us wey dey follow una cry for dis app."

@pretty sylvia2 said:

"Omo I came to canada January 27th 2024 lost my dad February 8th 2025 just few days I relocated I couldn't come back to his funeral because I just came in here but omo my mind had been home I'm proud to say I will definitely come back this year xmas how can people stay 9yrs out of home omo is not easy at all me just 1yr and hmm seeing this video make me cry cos i miss my dad."

@Samson Happiness said:

"Na the way she shout “daddy mo”make me burst cry I never experienced fatherly love and I wish I did I want a present father for my kids not a good husband to me self but to the children."

@Vee’s luxe skincare and scent commented:

"As a daddy’s girl the worst thing that can happen to you is to lose your dad. I miss mine every single day."

@Jenny said:

"It’s been 20 years and I haven’t seen my dad I just can’t wait for a moment like this this is beautiful."

@rachea367 added:

"I said I won’t cry until she screamed daddyyy!! I pray I also suprise my dad in a big way one day."

Lady reunites with dad after 27 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful young lady shared the story of how she found her father, who she had not seen for 27 years.

In an X post that has received 3.3 million views, Justine said she was able to find her father through ancestry.

Source: Legit.ng