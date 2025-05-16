The story of Mmesoma Ejikeme, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School (AGSS), Nnewi, Anambra State, whom JAMB accused of forging her 2023 UTME result, has been revisited online

This comes after Professor Ishaq Oloyede, registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), admitted to errors in the 2025 UTME, which affected the results of many candidates

Gaius Chibueze, a businessman who had in 2023 offered to sponsor Mmesoma, has provided netizens a detailed update on what happened after the incident and how her family is faring

The founder of Voice of the East, Gaius Chibueze, widely known as Bitcoin Chief, has shared an update on what became of Mmesoma Ejikeme, the embattled girl who was accused in 2023 of forging her UTME result and was consequently banned by JAMB from applying to any Nigerian university for three years.

Mmesoma's story was again brought to the fore across social media platforms following JAMB's admission of errors in the 2025 UTME, which left many candidates with low scores.

In a Facebook post, Gaius, who had called for a thorough investigation into the forgery allegation labelled against Mmesoma in 2023, said he had committed to sponsoring her education abroad, however, things didn't pan out as expected.

Businessman's update about Mmesoma Ejikeme

The businessman noted that a public statement about Mmesoma became necessary as people have been asking about her whereabouts in light of JAMB's recent admission of errors, which has been greeted with widespread outrage.

In keeping to his words, Gaius recounted all the things he did for Mmesoma, including placing her on a monthly salary of N30k, sponsoring her international passport, getting an agency to help her apply to over 10 US schools, and paying for her US visa application.

"...From that point forward:

"•I placed her on a monthly allowance of ₦30,000, which she received on the 1st of every month for over 8 months.

"•I sponsored her international passport and covered all logistics.

"•I contacted KB Travels, a verified agency, and applied to over 10 U.S. universities on her behalf.

"•Eventually, she got admission to a university in Texas.

"•I paid for her U.S. visa application through the Express Option, including accommodation in Lagos and a visa interview coach..."

Unfortunately, Mmesoma was denied a US visa. An undeterred Gaius narrated how he then turned his attention to Canada for the girl, but that also did not turn out well as Canadian schools repeatedly rejected her.

"...•I immediately paid for a Canadian school application and covered the cost of IELTS. Despite this, Canadian schools did not offer her admission.

"•I hired a second agent to pursue European university applications, which sadly led to repeated rejections..."

What businessman did for Mmesoma's family

Narrating further, Gaius, who said he visited Mmesoma's home in December 2024, highlighted how he got her a laptop, paid someone to teach her coding, encouraged her to learn options trading, and helped her family relocate to Enugu.

His statement in part:

"...In the meantime, her family began calling me frequently for financial support. Out of compassion:

"•I gave her father over ₦1 million to support his struggling music business.

"•I also helped her mother through financial difficulties on multiple occasions.

"•When the family decided to relocate from Nnewi to their home state of Enugu, I paid for them to find and secure a new home in Topland, Enugu, covering a year’s rent and agency fees totaling over ₦2 million..."

Businessman commended for gestures to Mmesoma Ejikeme

Eyewitness at Mmesoma Ejikeme's hall speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an eyewitness at Mmesoma Ejikeme's exam hall had narrated what happened during her UTME computer-based test (CBT).

He posted his story on Facebook, defending Mmesoma and revealing some details that were not known to the public.

According to the eyewitness, who identified himself as Ilumina Light, Mmesoma’s system developed glitches and stopped working during the CBT. He said it took the examiners some time to resolve the issue before she could continue with the test.

