A Nigerian landlord has been praised by social media users because of how he treated the tenants who live in his house

In a video, a lady who is one of the tenants showed the things the landlord gave to them for free to support them

She said last December, the landlord gave them bags of rice, and she also said the rent paid at the house is fair

A Nigerian lady shared a video showing the food items her landlord gave to her and other tenants.

The lady who is a student said there are many tenants who live at the lodge and the landlord treats them well.

According to a video posted on TikTok by @afro_lisa, the landlord takes the welfare of his tenants seriously.

In the video, Lisa showed that the landlord bought them cartons of noodles and soft drinks.

She said:

"My school lodge landlord won't stop putting smiles on our faces. He gave everyone of us a carton of noodles. He was advising us to take our studies seriously. We were so excited. May God bless and replenish his pockets for us. Get yourself a sweet landlord."

Also, Lisa said the man gave them bags of rice to share last December.

Her words:

"Meanwhile our rent is fair our landlord is just too good, he makes sure we’re fine and happy all the time last Xmas he gave us bags of rice just to support and appreciate us for choosing his house."

Reactions as landlord gives food items to his tenants

@scents_by_bliss said:

"My own landlord wan use police arrest all of us."

@Emi K said:

"Space still dey I won charge institution."

@CHERISH said:

"My landlord own na to pass window the peep person nakedness."

@_bubu92 said:

"Person wey wan increase rent."

@testimony said:

"Just showed my landlord he said it’s AI."

@Santa said:

"Eyah. How are his children doing? Maybe they are abroad and he misses them. Or he was a principal before he became a landlord."

@Pumpkin said:

"This was my ex landlord he took everyone of us to club spent like 300k ……. I left the hostel because he doesn’t allow personal gen."

@Opokonwa said:

"Can never be landlords in okofia, wey wan use rent kill person 350k for room wey no get kitchen o, no water."

@Bhim1902 said:

"Ogbomosho landlord left the group. Infact they deleted WhatsApp."

@Always_vivvy said:

"Unwana landlord left the group."

@Velmira luxe said:

"Okofia landlords have left the group before the meeting started."

@Adebola said:

"Ibadan landlord no go see this one, na to Dey give tenant belle dem sabi, Awon eleribu."

