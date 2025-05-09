A man working in the mortuary has shown how he enters the place after knocking on the door of the morgue

In a video trending on social media, the man was spotted tapping on the small doors once before he opened

Many people who saw the video said the man knocked on the door because he had respect for the deceased

Reactions have trailed the video of a man who works at a morgue after showing how he does his work.

In the video, which was shared on X, the man was seen walking around the morgue and checking.

The man shows how he knocked before opening the mortuary door. Photo credit: X/@yabaleftonline.

The video shows that the man knocks at each of the doors of every partition before opening them.

He did not just open it without knocking as it appeared it was an unwritten rule that he must knock at the door first.

The video, which was posted by @yabalelftonline, is getting many reactions from social media users.

The man opens the mortuary doors with respect. Photo credit: X/@yabaleftonline.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mortuary attendant knocks before opening door

@SamuelNnosh said:

"A sigh of respecting the deceased. Same way you knock before entering a room. Imagine you hear “come in” after knocking."

@dokitawaa

"In Africa, we knock before opening the morgue… out of respect or fear? Foreigners don’t. Cultural or spiritual caution? My thoughts : It’s more than just fear — it’s about respect for the dead, tradition, and cultural beliefs passed down generations. Some things go beyond science. It’s not wrong, just different."

@echoeofself said:

"A process everyone here including me will be in someday…. Nothing Dey this life ooo. Make memories and do good."

@MezieAbia said:

"Even if he doesn’t knock, nothing’s gonna happen. All those scary stuff they tell us are mere make-believe and fairy tales."

@themuysic said:

"It saddens me when we compare ourselves with the white like we truly know the whites and like we are same as them…. Some have practices crazier than ours. We are becoming more Catholics than the Romans. Every culture has its practices, we have been so messed up taking other people’s cultures and abandoning our in it totality…May God help us cos these people steady envy us for our cultures but we are here throwing away what makes us US."

@timmosion said:

"Mortician knocking before entering a morgue is a practice rooted in African cultural beliefs about respecting the deceased which involves knocking before entering a room to honor the dead's dignity. This custom aligns with broader African cultural norms that emphasize communal respect and sensitivity, often viewing death through religious and cultural lenses that prioritize honoring the deceased and their families."

@dh_papii said:

"If you go mortuary you go know say this life Dey spiritual those caretakers they really try."

Source: Legit.ng