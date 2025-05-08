A Nigerian lady went the extra mile to identify those who wished her a happy birthday when she was celebrating

According to the lady, after her birthday celebration, she decided to copy out the names of people who posted her online

She made a video, which she shared on TikTok, showing people the names she compiled in a long notebook

A Nigerian lady is trending on social media after she shared a video of what she did after her birthday celebration.

According to the lady, she decided to find out the people who posted for her during her birthday event.

The lady used a pen to write the names of people who wished her a happy birthday. Photo credit: TikTok/@queenrichy6.

Source: TikTok

In a video she posted, @queenrichy6 said she copied out the names of those who posted birthday wishes for her on social media.

The video shows the handwritten names in a long notebook, and she took time to mention some of them.

Queen mentioned one of the names, which she said posted birthday wishes for her, but later deleted it.

She did not only write out the names, she equally took time to put the time which the made the posts for her.

The lady said someone posted her photo on her birthday but later deleted it. Photo credit: TikTok/@queenrichy6.

Source: TikTok

She captioned the video:

"After my birthday, I wrote out the names of people that posted my birthday pictures."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady writes names of people who posted her birthday pictures

@Emeka Dey Shine said:

"I don't even need to write out names, our dm is enough evidence, once it's your birthday, I just scroll up to the day I celebrated mine to see if you wish me, so I can return the same energy."

@Official_Djmaggie said:

"E go hard for you to forgive person o."

@Becca okorie said:

"Una get time oooo."

@chinwehelen said:

"All these na long matter. When it’s my birthday or yours I go to search and look for what happened on that faithful day. How u post me or wished me and vice versa to Dey write am out na long matter."

@Ifybaby said:

"Na so my own bestie did birthday feb 5 and I posted and also called her only for her not to post nor call me on my own birthday feb 11, she posted my pic 9:15pm saying she thought my birthday is on 12 of february no just reply her, is over 2years now I no Dey wish her happy birthday again."

@Ami said:

"That’s why I always make sure I reply any posts I saw myself being posted. So by the way, I will know who wished me whenever is their turn. I will only scroll up. And check."

@Dora steph said:

"The one more annoying is those that post than delete it few minutes later after you view it."

Lady buys engine oil for her boyfriend on his birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady went viral after she shared the type of gift she bought for her boyfriend on his birthday celebration.

The lady went the extra mile and bought an unusual gift for her boyfriend, but many people said she did the right thing.

According to the lady, she bought four bottles of engine oil for her man and gifted them to him on the day of his birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng