A Nigerian lady has recounted her experience with a US-based lawyer to whom she made the first move

According to the lady, she was scrolling through posts on Instagram when she saw his funny comment and decided to shoot her shot at him

The young lady's bold move caught his attention, and, in the end, he unexpectedly gifted her N100k

A lady, identified as Amaka, has said that having a fantastic Instagram page is very important.

Amaka stated this while recounting her experience with a man on Instagram whom she shoot shot at.

A lady gets N100k for shooting shot at man on Instagram. Photo Credit: @yours.truly.amaka

Source: TikTok

Lady gets N100k from man on Instagram

In a TikTok post, Amaka said she found the man, who turned out to be a US-based lawyer, while scrolling through posts on Instagram.

Amaka said she came across a funny comment he made, checked out his profile, liked some of his posts, followed him, and sent him a message. She attached a screenshot of the message she had sent him.

Her bold move paid off as he followed her back and they got talking. Amaka said their conversation progressed to WhatsApp, and he eventually gave her N100k after asking why she hadn't been posting on Instagram. A part of her story read:

"...So, I decided to send this person a DM and sent this message. And I liked a few of his posts before I sent a message and I followed him. So, he followed me back and also responded to my message.

"So, our conversation on Instagram was cute and nice. We took the conversation to WhatsApp. So, on WhatsApp, we had a video call. So, he made a statement whereby, he was like, "I have not really been posting on my Instagram," and he was like, "What's up?"

Amaka opined that the lawyer wouldn't have replied her if her Instagram page was empty.

A lady says she sent man a DM on Instagram and he later gave her N100k. Photo Credit: @yours.truly.amaka

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

Lady's experience generates buzz

Precious😌❤️ said:

"TikTok is my instagram 😂I have received money from this app o😂I can’t even count."

Victory James💕 said:

Ma3algirl ❤️ said:

"Nawa😭 i just de download de delete up and down. The last person said 2go and na there I de since morning."

Preciousleah_ said:

"Seems like I’m on the wrong side of Instagram."

T💕 said:

"This‼️..I’m a real evidence that instagram guys no dey play at all..300$ for being pretty and organised."

Hotter_heater said:

"On Monday someone I started talking to same Monday sent me 50k to get fruit. This same month another sent me 100k to go out during the weekend."

chubbsbambam__ said:

"I used to tell my friends that the real men are there o, one time one man sent me 50k to buy breakfast because I posted a meme that said send a fine girl money leave plenty talk on my story."

Haryormydey said:

"I can’t even count how much have received on instagram but I don’t any pictures but I do on my highlights."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had ended up marrying a man whom she wooed on Facebook.

Lady laments after asking man out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had lamented online after wooing a man on X (formerly Twitter).

Before making the move, the lady informed her followers about it and promised to give them an update.

In the evening of the same day, the baker released screenshots of the messages she sent the man and the reply he gave her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng